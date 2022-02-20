A festive country: India is a land of celebrations

Each state has its own carnival to celebrate its culture and heritage. Goa Carnival is about to begin from February 26 this year. We bring you some more such festivities across India

By Reya Mehrotra

Konark Festival

Konark Dance Festival is a five-day dance festival held in December every year in the backdrop of the Sun temple in Konark, Odisha. One of the biggest dance festivals in Odisha, the dancing hall of Sun Temple is an architectural wonder. A number of celebrated dancers perform here. Since 1986, this festival has been organised by Odisha Tourism and Odissi Research Centre. It aims to promote the diverse Indian dance heritage and Konark Temple and Odisha as a tourist destination. The International Sand Art Festival also takes place to celebrates sand sculptures.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival

The annual event takes place in February every year in the dunes of the Thar Desert in the Sam dunes, 42km from Jaisalmer. Popular events include camel safari, camel cart ride, camel beautification show, performance by local artists, Shobha Yatra, folk night, maha aarti, heritage walk and so on. This year it was held from February 13 to February 16. The Jaisalmer Desert Fair is organised by Rajasthan tourism. According to legends, Lord Krishna, the ruler of the Yadav community told Arjuna that a successor from the Yadav community will set up his kingdom on the Trikuta Hill. In 1196, the prediction came true when Rawal Jaiswal, a descendant of the Yadav clan, established a kingdom in Jaisalmer. Celebrations were held when the prophecy came true and soon, they took the form of the festival.

Pushkar Mela

Also called the Kartik Mela, Pushkar Camel Fair is the annual cultural and livestock fair. It is held in Pushkar, Rajasthan and attracts lakhs of visitors. The town of Pushkar is also home to the only Brahma temple in the world. Popular belief suggests that Pushkar lake was formed when the lord dropped a lotus on the Earth. Apart from being a pilgrimage to Pushkar lake, the festival is a trade affair for livestock. Camels, cattle and horses are traded in the fair along with colourful cultural activities. The festival, this year, will be held between November 11 and 19.

Rann Utsav

The fest is driven by Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited and brings the ‘White Rann Experience’ to the world. It was initiated in 2005 as a three-day festival and gradually turned into a 100-day celebration at Dhordo, a village near Rann of Kutch. A new tent city has been created in the village with temporary infrastructure that is built every year. The event celebrates the White Desert and the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Kutch. The concept of the event was planned and envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. It attracts over 5,00,000 visitors from more than 20 countries and is held until February 20, 2022 in Bhuj.

Goa Carnival

Goa Carnival is also called Viva Carnaval, though smaller than Rio de Janeiro’s Rio Carnival or Carnival of Madeira of Portugal, is one of the largest carnivals in India and includes Catholic celebrations and cultural festivities. It is a major tourist attraction and dates back to the introduction of the Roman Catholic traditions in India during the Portuguese conquest. It is held in the month of February for over four days. The festival was introduced in Goa in the 18th century by the Portuguese. It marks the beginning of the days of Lent, the Christian sacred period. This year, it will be held from February 26 to March 1.

Hemis Festival

One of the most auspicious occasions for Buddhists, the religious Hemis Gompa festival is held every year in June/July in the most popular and most visited monastery of Ladakh-Hemis Gompa. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava who is known to defeat the demon. It is said that his goal was to improve the spiritual condition of beings. The two-day celebration marks dances, unfurling of Buddhist paintings and music. The celebration marks the victory of good over evil.

Taj Mahotsav

Taj Mahotsav is an annual 10-day event held at Shilgram in Agra from February 18 to February 27. A number of artisans from around the world come to Shilgram to sell their handicrafts and products. Celebrities are invited to perform at the cultural extravaganza. It invokes the memories of the Mughal era. Every year, the festival has a different theme. It also proves to be a boost for local art & culture.