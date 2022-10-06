A cultural evening at Neemrana: Renowned artists to perform Bharatnatyam, photo exhibitions, and more this weekend

Tijara Fort-Palace, Neemrana is set to host a cultural evening this weekend where you can witness dance performances by two of India’s most popular Bharatanatyam performers, Leela Samson and Malavika Sarukkai. The event, which will also feature exhibitions and workshops, is expected to draw in various artistic disciplines. The festival will be held on October 7 and 8.

The event will feature a dance performance by the Spanda Dance Company and the artiste, who will be presenting their piece, titled “Naidai.” According to Samson, the concept of the piece is inspired by the philosophy of poets, who have been exploring the subject of rivers for the last two decades. The dance performance will feature various Indian languages with each song in the medley. The performance bears the metaphor and symbolism of the river that is deeply rooted in the culture of the country.

According to Aman Nath, the co-founder and the managing director of the hotel group, the event will feature two of the country’s greatest Bharatanatyam dancers. He said that the performances will be showcasing their timeless art.

The event will also feature photo exhibits and fashion shows by designer and House of Valaya co-founder, JJ Valaya. A special session on digital wellness will be conducted by Rijul Arora. Also, Ashish Mohan Khokar will be launching the latest edition of Attendance, which is India’s only yearbook on dance. Kul Bhushan, a journalist, and a writer will be presenting a session on calligraphy.