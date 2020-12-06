A binge fest: Here’s to happy and safe dining, one home delivery at a time

The Covid wave is stronger than ever before, which means more home deliveries & stricter hygiene checks

The past few months were spent exploring food from the comfort (and safety) of my home and, then, just when I thought things would get better and India would become a model nation in showing the world how to deal with an unprecedented pandemic, well, we went and did what was originally expected of us all along. We messed it up! It’s as if Diwali and the general onset of pollution somehow made us forget about Covid-19. Just like headlines, which are hot one day and relegated the next, we expected Covid-19 to also simply be retired to the annals of horrible memories past.

Alas, it’s here and stronger than ever before, which means more home deliveries and even stricter hygiene checks. In light of this, here are some gluttonous gourmet jaunts that I have indulged in recently all from the comfort of my home.

Crepe-Fe: This is an all-out comfort food address. Order in when you crave all those things that your physical trainer told you to steer clear of—waffles, crêpes (duh!), croffles, pancakes, bagels, and a big list of sundaes and shakes. Again, this was rather indulgent and I needed a good few workouts to restore balance, but it was worth it!

Azuma Kara: The words translate to ‘From the East’, which should give you an idea of where their fare is from, or focuses on. A good range—dim sums, Japanese starters, main courses, including curries—somewhat adapted to local palates, but still yummy and well-handled. The pricing was fairly decent for the portion sizes and that is always pleasing when trying to order for the entire family and worrying about not getting to try everything.

Tiella: This place is a smorgasbord of flavours Mediterranean, all executed fairly well and delivered fresh. The Pepperoni pizza and Moroccan lamb burger deserve a special mention, as also the Has al Ranout chicken, which is possibly the healthiest I have eaten in a long time.

Aku’s: The original place that introduced India to proper artisanal burgers (before that, it was a year-long wait for the Hard Rock burger fest or maybe a trip to Mumbai when Woodside hosted their annual Burgers and Beers affair). Well, they are still around and just as good. Definitely get the parmesan and truffle fries to go with, else you will never know what a completely wholesome burger-based food-gasm feels like.

Gobsmacker: Another relatively raw joint, great burgers, quality buns and meats, with a great range of toppings. Extremely customisable (even if it works out a tad expensive) and, personally, I wish they didn’t leave me with so many choices. If I am too lazy to cook to feed myself, I certainly am lazier still to apply too much brainwork to choose my meal.

Fig & Maple: These guys worked relentlessly through the lockdown and recently opened their doors to a select few, serving up their famed concoctions and grub on their terrace. For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, they plan to visit Xmas traditions (or rather, culinary gourmet traditions) from around the country and serve them up as a lead-up to the big day. Sounds like quite a feast and, given their repertoire, definitely worth checking out as we get closer to Christmas.

The writer is a sommelier