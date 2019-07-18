A 2025 vision of emotional intelligence: How it will improve the life of the millennial?

Today, small, medium-sized and multinational large businesses are experiencing globalization by

By Shaveta Nayyar Dham

Emotional intelligence (EI) is the new hotspot in lifeskill learning. Educational institutions around the world are emphasizing on the need to develop emotional intelligence in children right from the foundation years. Corporates are realizing the necessity of EI to be imbibed in their business system. So, even though if you have high IQ, it is not enough to determine the growth of an individual. Thus, EI becomes an amalgamation of social skills, self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy and emotional management. Although, in this age where Artificial Intelligence is about to overpower human intelligence, there is however no replacement for growth of human being. It’s the human touch, the sensitivity, the feel that will create a world of prosperity and peace.

EI combined with social skills will determine an individual’s journey. In business and leadership, emotional intelligence is a necessary tool for providing social and economic solutions to the people of vastly different circumstances and needs. Daniel Goleman, in his famous book, Emotional Intelligence, has said, “If there is a remedy, I feel it must lie in how we prepare our young for life”. He emphasizes often on the need to imbibe social and emotional learning in a more positive way in our lives. The empirical evidence supporting the relationship between Social and Emotional Learning & academia is growing. SEL is being practiced in 34 countries in the world. SEL innovations at schools have shown decline in aggressive behaviors of children while improving their performance in different subjects too. Therefore, let us start now and build ourselves with EI that will lead to a better future.

VISION 2025: EI becomes an integral part of the Education System in the world

Education policies in various countries are emphasizing on the need to integrate emotional intelligence and emotional wellness as a part of learning and development. The necessary emotional and social competencies for coping adequately with negative, destructive emotions generated in such a competitive context as school or college will now be a part of the education system.

Juvenile delinquency, truancy, harassment, class disparities, suicides, possession of weapons and drug paraphernalia are nothing but only a reflection of the child’s emotional incapability to understand himself and the environment around him. Thus, in such a scenario, nurturing Emotional Intelligence is the only way forward in the educational ecosystem.

EI will be fundamental to Global Business Development

Today, small, medium-sized and multinational large businesses are experiencing globalization by interacting with their worldwide customers, suppliers, employees, and competitors. Entrepreneurship is on the rise which has relationship building and networking at its core. In such a diversified environment, where nationality differences, divergent cultures and values co-exist, Emotional Intelligence of Leaders becomes a driving force to lead businesses.

There is no doubt that global managers with correct global perspectives and experience can only be developed by not only focusing on IQ but also on Emotional Intelligence that will lead to becoming an effective global manager.

EI becomes a new Ministry of any Government

Governments across the Globe today need to invest on emotional intelligence and emotional wellness of their people. In the coming years, we shall see a complete transformation on how a Nation would develop it’s people raising their levels of happiness index. An effort by the U.K Government towards taking care of emotional wellness of it’s people is a small step in this direction. The U.K. Government has appointed a minister for loneliness to deal with what Prime Minister Theresa May called “the sad reality of modern life” for too many people. According to the government’s research, about 200,000 elderly people in the country have not had a conversation with a friend or a relative in over a month. This condition can have harmful physical, mental and emotional consequences.

EI to be embedded in the holistic development of the Society

Societies are realizing the importance of Emotional Intelligence and Emotional Wellness. Managing emotions, self- awareness, empathy etc have become the roots to develop and nurture a society of good human beings. Children, youth, adults and senior citizens –all have their own emotional struggles. Listening, being sensitive to other emotions and feelings is much needed in society today.

(The author is Founder, Edudham and Sargam Zindagi Ki. Views expressed are personal.)