92-year-old Lachhman Das Mittal to 91-year-old Benu Gopal Bangur: A look at India’s oldest billionaires in Forbes’ 2023 list

India is home to some of the world’s richest and most influential individuals, who have amassed vast fortunes through various industries including technology, energy, and retail. These billionaires have not only contributed significantly to India’s economy but have also made an impact on the global stage.



These individuals have amassed vast fortunes over their lifetimes, and have continued to maintain their wealth well into their later years. From business magnates to healthcare pioneers, this list features some of the most influential and accomplished people in the country. Let’s quickly take a look at India’s oldest billionaires, as per Forbes’ 2023 list of Indian billionaires.

Lachhman Das Mittal – 92 Years

After retiring from the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lachhman Das Mittal launched his business career at the age of 60 in 1990.

Today, his Sonalika Group has become India’s third-largest tractor maker in terms of market share. His tractor outfit, International Tractors, has attracted a 30% stake from the Japanese firm Yanmar.

Although Mittal has passed on the day-to-day operations to his sons and grandsons, he still maintains a keen interest in the business. His estimated net worth, as per Forbes, is $2.5 billion.

Kushal Pal Singh – 91 Years

Kushal Pal Singh left his army posting to join DLF in 1961. The firm was founded by his father-in-law in 1941. Singh’s crowning achievement was the construction of DLF City, a flagship township located on the outskirts of Delhi that he built by acquiring land from farmers.

Today, DLF, headquartered in Delhi and chaired by his son Rajiv, is India’s largest listed property firm in terms of market capitalization.

After more than five decades as chairman, Singh stepped down from his position in June 2020, but he still holds the title of Chairman Emeritus at DLF. He commands a massive net worth of $9.9 billion.

Benu Gopal Bangur – 91 Years

Benu Gopal Bangur has acquired his wealth from a controlling stake in Shree Cement, one of India’s most efficient cement manufacturers.

Founded in 1979 in Jaipur, Shree Cement is the parent company for Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong.

After a family split in the 1990s, Bangur gained control of Shree Cement, and the company is currently managed by his son Hari Mohan Bangur and grandson Prashant. His estimated net worth is $7.1 billion, as per Forbes 2023 list.

Prathap Reddy – 91 Years

Prathap Reddy, a cardiologist, established Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in 1983. With a revenue of $1.9 billion, the company operates a network of 71 hospitals, 291 primary care clinics, and over 5,000 pharmacies.

Reddy’s four daughters currently run the company, with the eldest, Preetha Reddy, and third daughter, Shobana Kamineni, serving as executive vice-chairpersons. The second daughter, Suneeta Reddy, holds the position of managing director, and the youngest, Sangita Reddy, is the joint managing director. Reddy sits on an impressive net worth of $2.2 billion.

Hasmukh Chudgar – 89 Years

Intas Pharmaceuticals, a generic drug manufacturer, was established by Hasmukh Chudgar in 1977. While he has stepped away from operational responsibilities, Chudgar’s sons Nimish and Binish now oversee the $2.3 billion revenue company. Hasmukh Chudgar and family has a net worth of $7.6 billion.