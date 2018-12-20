9 to 5 schedule and weekends offs will die, says British billionaire Sir Richard Branson

Source: Instagram

The set standard of working nine to five with weekend offs will soon cease to exist, says British billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Richard Branson left high school and at just 15 and started his first business and never looked back. The Virgin Group which he founded is said to be controlling more than 400 companies. Working five days in a week with Saturday and Sunday off in addition with a few weeks of holiday annually is a norm but it will not be the case in future, wrote Virgin founder Richard Branson in a blog post.

He says that one of the biggest barriers to jobs in the coming years will be technology.

The billionaire recalled Google’s Larry Page and his assessment that the number of jobs for people is going to go downwards as the technology makes new headways. Drones and cars sans drivers are just some of the examples.

The billionaire, whose companies employ thousands of people also acknowledged, that while some may see it as “bad news” technological progress that we have made could be a good thing for people across the globe if “governments and businesses are clever”

If the government, he continues, works on getting the workers on gaining the technical skills required for the future marketplace, say, in exchange for public service and gives them tuition, it will create smarter work practices.

Adding that the new developments in job trends could mean shorter work weeks for the US workforce, he said it would lead to “a better work-life balance for Americans.”

He admitted that new trends might be “a difficult balancing act” but that does not mean it cannot be done.

The Virgin founder has always been known to be encouraging of his nearly 50,000 employees.

Giving an example of his own companies, he says that there are flexible work weeks at Virgin Management as it “empowers” them to be better workers.

Back in 2015, Virgin announced some policy changes for its employees that said, “take as much leave as you need”, reported Forbes.

Branson had said that his philosophy has been that employees come first and customers second in an interview to Inc.

It remains to be seen whether his opinion on 9-5 work week will change in his company too.