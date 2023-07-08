9 Rum brands that you should have in your home bar

Rum brands across the globe are making spirit connoisseurs sit up and take notice of this spirit that is now being revered in the same light as other premium spirits. The other traditional tale of rum’s origins has roots in the Caribbean, but there is a strong history of rum being created in India, due to the country’s vast sugarcane fields, that predate this. From long before the world discovered rum, in Indian history, Sidhu, or molasses rum, was popularly consumed in the country. The distillation process of rum has been refined and adapted, adding finesse and flavour, to bring out the finest forms of this alcoholic beverage ever produced.

Rum is now an inherent part of culture globally, with different styles – French, Spanish, and English being the main ones – and each of these styles is interpreted differently in different regions of the world. Rum is now a notable contributor to the ever-growing alcoholic beverage markets globally. Here is a roundup of some of the finest and most exclusive rums that the world has to offer.

Camikara

Derived from the Sanskrit word for liquid gold, Camikara is the first pure cane juice sipping rum to come from India, after being matured for twelve (12) long years in a small batch of American oak, Ex-Bourbon barrels. This process at the Piccadilly Distillery produced a mere 6.6% of the original filled quantity left to be savored by us and the remaining 94.4 % evaporated as angels share, which makes it one of its kind to be ever released to the consumer. Bottled at a strength of 50% ABV, Camikara has no added color, caramel, sugar, or flavors, making it a 100% natural rum. This rum is also the first ever Indian rum to win a Gold Medal at the International Wines & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2023.

Price: Rs. 6000/-

Brand origin: India

Radico Khaitan’s The 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum

The 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, an extension to the Spirit of Victory family, is a captivating delight for the senses, embellished with the zesty essence of spiciness of rum and refreshing lemons. Immerse your senses in the vibrant flavours and refreshing essence offered by this white rum. Expertly crafted to perfection, it strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation. With each sip, experience the spirit of triumph that this rum offers.

Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitida

A rare and exclusive rum of the Bacardi family, this gluten-free rum is a blend of the finest and oldest barrel-aged rums. This 17-year-old bottle offers an elevated drinking experience flavour notes of dry vanilla and various dark fruits. Enjoy a bottle of this limited-edition Bacardi reserve at a fairly humble price.

Price: Rs. 8000/-

Brand origin: Cuba

Appleton Estate 17-Year-Old Legend

With only 1500 bottles produced; this Appleton Estate rum has not been re-produced since its initial creation. Created to honour the original recipe of the Mai Tai, a cocktail crafted to showcase the qualities of the J. Wray and Nephew 17-year-old rum, this spirit recreates the historic rum using four very rare reserves.

Price: $500

Brand origin: Jamaica

House of Rum XO Reserve

A 16-year-old single cask rum, this rare spirit is distilled from molasses and offers a buttery smooth finish leaving any drinker satisfied. This super premium and limited-edition rum has only 140 bottles in existence and purchases are limited to only one bottle per person.

Price: $570

Brand origin: Antigua

El Dorado 25-Year-Old Vintage Rum

A mature Demerara rum that serves as the perfect after-dinner treat, this special bottle was created to mark the beginning of a new millennium. With a rich and mellow flavour, it offers the perfect glass to unwind at the end of the day, leaving the drinker with a silky-smooth mouthfeel and a yearning for another glass.

Price: $500

Brand Origin: Guyana

Zacapa XO

From the fan-favourite rum brand Zacapa, this special bottle is an exclusive blend of reserve rums. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, this rum is works beautifully with dark chocolate and is a fine pairing with other desserts as well.

Price: $120

Brand origin: Guatemala

Diplomatico Single Vintage

Described as a time capsule of flavour, this ultra-premium bottle is only produced when Diplomatico rum is found to be maturing in a unique and extraordinary way. Aged for 12 years before seeing the light of day, this special spirit is best enjoyed neat to be able to explore all flavour profiles.

Price: $130

Brand origin: Venezuela

Old Monk Mojito Flavour

Old Monk Mojito flavour rum is a wonderful twist to the renowned Indian rum brand, Old Monk. By skillfully blending the rich flavours of Old Monk Rum with the invigorating essence of Mojito, this innovative variation offers a refreshing and enticing experience. Initially, this line of flavor-infused rum was exclusively available in the state of Karnataka, as well as the cities of Pune and Mumbai. However, due to the overwhelmingly positive response it received, the company is contemplating a nationwide release of this captivating beverage. The price for a bottle of Old Monk Mojito flavour rum is Rs. 130.