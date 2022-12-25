8 things every bride should know before going for their wedding lehenga shopping

Wedding day is such one day that every girl dream of. It is one such function where you only don’t shop for one function but many functions from haldi to mehendi to the wedding to the reception. Every bride wishes to have the most unique and special dress for their ‘D Day’ but with so much work and preparations, it gets difficult for the bride to choose the right dress for her.

Here’s Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London’s guide that every bride should remember before going her lehenga shopping:

Set a budget

Plan a budget for yourself before going out shopping. It would be really helpful if you make a rough idea of how much you have to spend on your lehenga, jewellery, and other accessories so that when you go to buy the dress you must inform the shopkeeper beforehand about your budget.

Do not take too many people along with you

Try to keep a limited number of people with whom you go out shopping as too many people. Taking too many people with you will initiate different opinions and create more and more confusion about the selection of your dress.

Keep in mind the colour choices

Colour selection is a very problematic aspect when choosing your wedding dress. Keep 1-2 colours selected in your mind so when you look for your dress you do not face much confusion about colour selection. Choosing the right colour for yourself will make you look the best on your wedding day.

Know your body type and complexion

Not every person can wear the same design, pattern, or colour. Different things suit different people. Being aware of your body type and complexion will make your shopping much easier and you will easily find the perfect fit and colour for yourself.

Make a list of designers and marketplace

Before leaving for shopping be truly aware of the places you need to head for your wedding shopping. Find a place where designers and your preference will easily be accessible so you don’t have to go from one market to another.

Don’t pick the very first one

Usually, in excitement the bride-to-be tends the settle for the very first dress that is shown to them but don’t do that, explore a little, see more and more choices and look for every aspect of the dress according to your needs.

Try the lehenga

Make sure that you try your lehenga as it may help to have a clear vision of the dress and how it looks upon you. Trying the lehenga will tell you about the fittings as well as other necessary items needed in it.

Keep in mind your jewellery and footwears

When buying your dress do keep in mind your jewellery and footwear so that you can colour coordinate and let everything compliment each other. Already purchased jewellery will help you in deciding the perfect neckline for yourself.

Now you are well aware of what to keep in mind while shopping for your wedding lehenga, do not go for impulsive buying, explore for choices as much as you can and find the perfect fit for you.