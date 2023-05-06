72% of India’s smartphone users experience low-battery anxiety

Amid increasing dependence on smartphones, as many as 65% of users go through some kind of emotional discomfort owing to battery drainage. Further, 72% of people start experiencing anxiety at a low-battery level of 20% or less, according to a NoMoPhobia (no-mobile phobia) study by Counterpoint and OPPO.

Reasons for smartphone users feeling anxious over battery drainage are fear of missing out, disconnection from social media, missing out on entertainment, and inability to do important work, among others, according to analysts. Further, the habit of using a phone while performing or engaging in other activities has developed anxiety around smartphone battery drainage.

Also read: Yuma appoints Deepak Nanwani as Head of Revenue & Operations in India

In order to stay on top of their smartphone activities, about half of the people surveyed charge their smartphones twice a day, the report said.

“From entertainment to official work to connecting with others, our smartphones execute almost everything for us. As a result, people have developed a phobia of not being able to use their phones,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint.

“Further, social media being the top activity for which smartphones are used, people have this fear of missing out on things around them. That is why most people keep searching for charging opportunities and end up feeling anxious and worried about the thought of running out of battery, and not being able to use their smartphones,” Pathak said, adding that the feeling of low-battery anxiety is the highest in the working age group of 31-40, followed by the 25-30 age group.

Counterpoint conducted the survey with a sample size of 1,500 people from tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The survey was sponsored by OPPO to understand low-battery anxiety among smartphone users in India. Of the people surveyed, 25% had a Samsung phone, 18% owned a Xiaomi phone and Vivo phone each, 13% Realme, and 11% OPPO.

The majority of the respondents were using phones in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000.

Among other insights, it was found that 40% of people use their smartphones the first thing in the morning, as soon as they wake up, and the last thing before they go to bed.

Also read: First two retail stores in India ‘milestone’ for Apple, says CEO Tim Cook

“NoMoPhobia has made people decide their charging patterns accordingly. It is interesting to observe that most people depend on in-built device options like power-saving mode to ensure a longer battery life daily,” said Arushi Chawla, senior analyst at Counterpoint.

“Therefore, the battery is a key buying factor when purchasing a smartphone. 60% of the respondents are likely to replace their current smartphone for better battery performance,” Chawla added.

The likeliness of replacing a smartphone for battery, according to hours of smartphone consumption in a day, is higher among people with four or more hours of daily consumption, the report said.

Given the dependence people have on their phones, 65% limit the use of their phones to save battery for more crucial times, whereas 92% use the smartphone’s power-saving mode to ensure longer use of their device during the day, according to the report.