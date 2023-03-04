7 whisky bottles that you should have while setting up your home bar

If you enjoy hosting guests at your home, a well-stocked home bar is a must. Of course, people have their go-to drinks, and many like cocktails – Regardless of what you like, a mix of good whisky brands can make the experience better and more memorable. Mixing cocktails is like cooking – but less complicated, and it’s sure to impress your guests if you can whip up an impeccable martini or a bracing Negroni. Let’s take a look at some of the must-have whisky brands in your home bar.

Jack Daniel’s Old No.7 Tennessee whiskey

The world-famous Tennessee Whiskey with a smooth character and flavour, true to Mr. Jack Daniel’s original recipe. Because it is matured to peak perfection, this well-rounded and balanced medium amber whiskey has a pleasant mix of caramel, vanilla, and wood notes.

Price: Rs. 1800 onwards

X By Glenmorangie

Crafted in consultation with top bartenders, this single malt comes from one of the most popular and luxurious whiskey brands in the world. X by Glenmorangie is made for mixing and has a sweet, rich flavour that makes for a refreshing addition to cocktails. Every sip is reminiscent of vanilla, pear, honeysuckle, orange sherbet, and chocolate fudge. This is done through a combination of whiskey aged in bourbon casks and new char oak casks. If you enjoy a good sazerac, there’s no finer whiskey to invest in.

Price: Rs 4,971 approx. in Mumbai (700 ml)

Laphroaig Select

This amber comes from the Isle of Islay – believed to be the birthplace of whisky. Laphroaig is known to produce some of the most flavourful whiskies in the world and their Select expression is no different. A unique blend of five specially-selected casks – Oloroso Sherry Butta to American Oak – every sip of this complex single malt is reminiscent of smoke and spice, cut through by sweet undertones. Best when served neat, this is an excellent gateway to peated whiskies and a must-try.

Price: Rs 4,000 approx. in Delhi-NCR (700 ml)

The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old

Known for their classic Speyside malts that come with the promise of quality malts. In fact, Glenlivet happens to be the world’s second-biggest single-malt brand, with a reputation for being home to some of the oldest single-malt Scotch whiskies around. Naturally, their 12-Year-Old expression is a must-try. Pale gold when poured with notes of honey, peaches, pears, vanilla, and smoke – the single malt is matured in European and American oak casks. Well-balanced and smooth, the finish on this is long and warming with hints of ginger and hazelnut. This makes for a quality addition to any home bar.

Price: Rs. 3,000 approx. in Delhi-NCR (750 ml)

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old

With the reputation for being home to the world’s best-selling single-malt whisky resting on its shoulders, Glenfiddich takes its barrels and maturation processes seriously. Naturally, their 12-Year-Old rendition is flavourful and complex, to say the least. Aged carefully in American bourbon and Spanish sherry barrels before being paired and matured in oak barrels – this is as balanced as a single malt can get. Every sip is reminiscent of fresh peach, butterscotch, and delicate wood. That aside, it pours golden and has an elongated, soft finish. If flavour is what you’re after, this single malt might be the one for you.

Price: Rs 3,000 approx. in Delhi-NCR (700 ml)

Bowmore 12-Year-Old

Reportedly Islay’s first distillery, Bowmore offers perfectly balanced single malts. The 12-Year-Old expression is complex, with notes of lemon and sweet honey complementing an underlying peaty smokiness. Every sip is also remi

niscent of dark chocolate. The finish is long and mellow and pours a warm amber. If you’ve just started out on your single malt journey, this might be a good bet for your dime.

Price: Rs 3,000 approx. in Delhi-NCR (700 ml)

Bushmills 12-Year-Old

An Irish brand that’s known for producing whiskies that are layered, with several nuances – Bushmills 12 Year Old is matured mainly in former Spanish Oloroso sherry casks. It pours a deep amber and every sip is reminiscent of sherry, dark chocolate, and spice. Gentle and approachable, the dried fruit aroma in this one is unmissable. This full-bodied, complex whiskey is one of the best under Rs 5000 and works well if you’re just starting out on your single malt journey.

Price: Rs 3,500 approx. in Delhi NCR (700 ml)