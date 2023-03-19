7 whiskies you should have to bring in some weekend cheer

Whisky lovers or ‘anoraks’ as they are popularly called do not need an excuse to savour their drink. But the weekend is the perfect time when they can truly unwind after a long and hectic week. The drink is sipped slowly to relish the various flavours and is the perfect accompaniment for times when you wish to sit by yourself or share your favourite drink amongst friends. Here are some top-notch whiskies that are surely going to bring that much-needed cheer to your weekend.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

The single malt is their most recent addition, bearing the name of Dewan Gian Chand, the founder of DeVANS Modern Breweries, which is known for its extensive line-up of award-winning beers and top-grade malt spirits. Jim Murray, a renowned whisky reviewer, has taken notice of this one even though it has already gained popularity among whisky drinkers. He claims that GianChand is one of the finest single malts from India he has ever had and that it has the most refined and delicate flavour, as mentioned in the book- The Bible of Whisky. The distinctive flavour has a base of vanilla and barley with a sweetness reminiscent of pineapple drop candies. Priced at Rs 4490, this one is the ideal companion for both relaxing nights with friends and family and wild party nights.

Also Read Whisky and Food Pairings: Know what to eat with your favourite glass of alcohol

Johnnie Walker Red Rye Finish

Johnnie Walker is the most recognisable alco-bev brand in India. This is the drink you always go for when you don’t feel like experimenting and it should be a staple in every bar cabinet. It combines the processes used to make Scotch and American whiskies and has a Red Rye taste. It is a combination of four whiskies with sweet vanilla flavours that goes nicely with highball and ginger ale. The price of Rs 3220 makes it affordable as well.

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Due to its top-notch taste, this indigenous brand is gradually becoming more well-known among consumers. This single malt has a strong peat and black chocolate flavour with an oaky undertone. It also has a sweeter, more lingering aftertaste that is reminiscent of marmalade and gives it a distinctive flavour that is well-liked. This drink, which costs Rs 3340, is your budget-friendly option if you want to relax alone or have a party with friends.

Also Read 7 whisky bottles that you should have while setting up your home bar

Kamet

This indigenous whisky, which has a cult following today, is from the Indian state of Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region and was first produced there. Its flavour is distinctive thanks to the Himalayan roots, which also have hints of fresh fruit, caramel, and dark chocolate. It also enhances the great taste and blends flawlessly with everything you add to it. The price is Rs 2,999.

Monkey Shoulder

No monkey business, but this bottle costs Rs. 4160 (in Delhi) and is adored by whisky fans for both personal use and as the ideal gift. This one is the ideal choice for mocktails because it has a classic, vanilla-forward flavour that blends well. Every time you share this young drink with friends and family, you get the same satisfying pleasure.

Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old

This 12-year-old Highland Whisky will steal your heart with its attractive vintage bottle, which transports us to Scottish inns with swigging back drums. Speaking about its flavour, this outstanding single malt has a peaches-and-cream palate and a creamy espresso scent, which give it an out-of-the-ordinary appeal. A bottle fits in your pocket and costs about Rs 3640.

Jim Beam Black

American whiskey drinkers prefer Jim Beam Black over one of the most expensive and rare bourbons in the world.

This one is for bourbon enthusiasts who want to make mint Juleps or add caramel for hints of a traditional drink the old-fashioned way. To ensure that aficionados only receive the best, this triple-aged variation has through three ageing processes in oak barrels. It can be savoured straight up as well as in a cocktail. It costs roughly 4600 rupees.