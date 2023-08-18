7 tips to manage your coloured hair

Colouring and chemical treatments can undoubtedly enhance the beauty of your hair, but considering their long-term effects is equally important. Maintaining your hair’s health and preserving your new style requires a meticulous post-colour care routine.

To help you, we got in touch with Raghav Bhambri, the Owner of Toni & Guy who provided valuable insights and tips to ensure your coloured hair remains vibrant and nourished.

Here’s what he has to say:

After-Colour Care:

The coloring process increases hair porosity, allowing the colour formula to penetrate deeply into the hair shaft. Consequently, your hair becomes susceptible to moisture loss. After colouring your hair, focus on replenishing and locking in moisture, while also sealing the hair cuticle.

Source: Pixabay

Moisturizing Cream Conditioner: Utilize a moisturizing cream conditioner post-colour to help your hair maintain optimal moisture levels. This step also aids in lifting the cuticle layer.

Weekly Deep Conditioning: Regular deep conditioning treatments are essential for sustaining colour vibrancy and hydrating hair strands, thus preserving moisture.

Heat Styling Caution: As coloured hair is prone to moisture loss due to increased porosity, minimize heat styling to prevent further vulnerability.

Hair Nourishing Mask Treatment: Incorporate a hair nourishing mask treatment alongside deep conditioning. This extra step helps retain moisture and nourishes strands, resulting in a shiny and vibrant appearance.

Avoid Chlorine Exposure: Chlorine not only damages hair but also accelerates color fading. Steer clear of chlorinated water to extend the life of your color.

Source: Pixabay

Post-Chemical Treatment Care:

Chemical treatments like straightening and perming can be harsher on your hair than coloring. Therefore, implementing a specialized hair care routine is crucial to maintain hair integrity.

Protein-Rich Conditioner: Integrate a protein-rich conditioner into your daily hair care routine. This aids in restoring strength, health, and moisture levels.

Smoothing Serum: A quality smoothing serum is essential to prevent frizz, ensuring your hair remains shiny and smooth on the surface.

Gentle, Moisturizing Shampoo: Opt for a gentle, moisturizing shampoo for your daily regimen. Thoroughly rinse your hair after shampooing to avoid harsh formulas lingering on your hair.

Remember, the key to successful post-color and chemical treatment care lies in maintaining moisture levels, nourishing your strands, and protecting the hair’s cuticle. By following these expert-backed tips from Raghav Bhambri, you can enjoy stunning and vibrant hair while keeping it healthy in the long run.