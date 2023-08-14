In today’s interconnected world, video work calls have become an integral part of professional communication. Whether you’re conducting remote meetings, collaborating with colleagues, or presenting to clients, the ability to effectively engage through video calls is essential.

To ensure you make a positive and impactful impression, we got in touch with Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup at L’Oréal. Here are seven valuable tips to help you get ready for video work calls:

1. Prepare Your Workspace

Find a quiet and well-lit area in your home to set up your video call workspace. Make sure the background is clean and free of distractions. Consider using a virtual background if needed.

Source: Unsplash

2. Grooming and Personal Care

Pay attention to personal grooming before the call. Style your hair neatly and ensure your face looks fresh.

3. Virtual Makeup Looks

Explore the Maybelline New York Virtual Makeup feature in Microsoft Teams to experiment with your makeup looks that suit your personal style. Pick from 12 different looks curated from the best of Maybelline products.

4. Dress Professionally

Dress as you would for an in-person meeting. Choose an appropriate attire that aligns with your company’s dress code and the formality of the meeting. Avoid loud patterns or colors that may distract from the content of the call.

Source: Unsplash

5. Skincare and Lighting

Prioritize skincare before the call, a simple facewash and moisturising routine is enough to feel fresh for the call. Good lighting is essential for video calls, so position yourself facing a window or use soft, diffused lighting to avoid harsh shadows.

Source: Unsplash

6. Test Your Technology

Check your camera, microphone, and internet connection before the call. Ensure that your audio and video settings are functioning correctly to avoid any technical glitches during the meeting.

7. Maintain Professional Body Language

During the call, sit up straight and maintain good posture. Make eye contact with the camera to create a sense of connection with other participants. Avoid fidgeting or excessive movements that may distract from the conversation.

Source: Unsplash

By following these tips, you can confidently present yourself in a professional and polished manner during video work calls, making a positive impression on your colleagues and clients. From testing your technology to perfecting your lighting and posture, each step contributes to creating a seamless and effective virtual meeting experience. Remember, the impression you make during these calls can have a lasting impact on your professional relationships, so it’s worth investing the time and effort to get ready effectively.