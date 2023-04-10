scorecardresearch
7 times Prime Minister Narendra Modi impressed us with his outstanding fashion sense

Let’s take a look at all those times when PM Modi impressed us with his style statement:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Pm Modi, Modi firest safari, modi safari, modi elephant whisperers, modi fashion, PM modi fashion, narendra modi fashion, Prime minister narendra modi, modi expensive clothes, lifestyle
Let's take a look at some of the iconic attires donned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again proved that he is not just a successful politician but also has outstanding sartorial taste. You cannot miss his fashion choices even if you are not remotely interested in politics. He understands when to add a pop of colour and with what attire – Be it his signature half-sleeve kurtas or his recent wildlife safari look at his Bandipur National Park, it all suggests that he is a fashionista.

During his visits to foreign countries, PM Modi prefers wearing linen and khadi kurtas in muted colours paired with sharply-tailored jackets. That’s not all, PM Modi is also known for his fancy pagdis and stylish hats. Let’s take a look at all those times when PM Modi impressed us with his style statement:

PM Modi looked extremely stylish on his recent visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. He was there to mark 50 years of Project Tiger. He was seen dressed in safari clothing and a hat.

PM Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless light blue jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament.

As mentioned, PM Modi has a thing for different headgear. On December 1, 2014, he was seen wearing a traditional Naga warrior headgear as he addressed the people of Nagaland at the Hornbill festival. That’s not all, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he was seen wearing a hat.

PM Modi turned heads when he wore a white fedora flowing Mongolian robe in Ulan Bator.

In 2017, when Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited India for four days, PM Modi was seen wearing a pastel pink jacket over a blue kurta.

When PM Modi met Prince Charles, he was seen wearing a black Nehru-collar suit. He added a chequered pocket square to complete the iconic look.

Amidst the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the prime minister donned a new look – He was seen sporting a flowy beard.

PM Modi always tries to convey his respect for the traditions and culture of the region he is in. He is also trying to make sustainable clothing a conscious choice.

First published on: 10-04-2023 at 10:15 IST

