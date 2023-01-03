7 superfoods you should include in your diet for radiant skin, lips and hair this winter

Winter skincare: We all love winter as it helps in escaping the scorching heat of the summer. However, winter can be a difficult season for our skin and hair — It makes the skin dry and itchy, lips chapped, and hair brittle. To solve these problems, we can make some dietary changes and start consuming foods high in antioxidants in addition to performing external skincare routines. Let’s learn about a few superfoods that can give you skin that is radiant.

Green leafy veggies

Green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin C and E vitamins that are necessary for great skin. Vitamin C helps to increase skin resilience and encourages the body to produce collagen.

Nuts

We all are aware that almonds are high in vitamin E and they help in preventing skin from getting dry. Choline, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids are all abundant in walnuts, and they also include zinc and selenium.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that aids in the production of collagen by the body. It helps in maintaining the flexibility of your skin. That’s not all, carrots also contain a lot of vitamin A. It helps in delaying the onset of wrinkles and fine lines.

Beetroot

A glass of beetroot juice a day helps in blood purification and toxin removal, leaving your skin healthy and radiant.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid. It’s a form of omega-3 fatty acid that helps in getting the glow. Antioxidants and lignans included in flaxseeds provide you with clear skin and prevent fine wrinkles.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with a cocoa level of at least 70 per cent is healthy for your skin. It contains Flavonols that help in protecting your skin from UV ray damage. Flavonols help in improving blood flow.

Broccoli

Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in broccoli are good for skin. It helps in purifying your blood, keeping your skin healthy.