7 Speyside single malt scotch that should be on every whisky lover’s radar in India

Welcome to the world of scotch whisky, where Speyside single malts reign supreme. The region of Speyside in Scotland is known for producing some of the world’s finest single malt whiskies, adored by whisky connoisseurs everywhere. Today, we’re highlighting a few of them and each one offers up a unique flavour profile – ranging from fruity and floral to smoky and peaty. Whether you are a seasoned whisky drinker or just starting to explore the world of single malts, these 7 whiskies suggested by Single Malt Amateurs Club are sure to impress and leave you wanting more:

Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old:

The powerful Glenfiddich aged 15 years exhibits an intriguingly complex aroma of sweet heather honey and vanilla fudge, complemented by rich dark fruits. On the palate, the combination of Sherry oak, marzipan, cinnamon, and ginger may seem unusual but is harmonious, owing to its maturation in ex-Sherry, ex-bourbon, and new oak casks. This unpeated malt culminates in a luxurious, lingering sweetness.

Glen Grant 12-Year-Old:

This Speyside supremo begins with a pleasant aroma of orchard fruits, oranges and apples coupled with a hint of pastry and icing sugar. On the palate, the citrus notes move towards a richer taste with notes of succulent red apples and golden barley in the backdrop. The finish is subtle, with a slight hint of almond.

Glenlivet 15-Year-Old:

This whisky offers a luxurious experience with its creamy, rich, and buttery nose. The palate reveals a delightful blend of fruit and nut flavours, which combine to create a deliciously smooth and velvety texture. The finish is characterised by a lingering sweetness that leaves behind the distinct flavour of sweet almond and spice. The Glenlivet 15-Year-Old is a must-try that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Balvenie 12-Year-Old:

The Balvenie 12-Year-Old begins with a grist and supple nuttiness that is intertwined with spices, honeyed sultanas and grapes for your soul. A sweet palate with an excellent body lingers with gentle spice, hints of vanilla, and a balancing peak quietly lurking in the substrata. Dry fruits such as nuts, nutmeg and cinnamon enhance the finish – which is spicy, slightly drying but still sweet.

Also Read Whisky and Food Pairings: Know what to eat with your favourite glass of alcohol

Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old:

This single malt begins with an aromatic nose consisting of toffee, fruit salad, lush nectarine and custard with a floral background of apple blossom and honeysuckle. Apple peels and pears with a touch of smoke are also prevalent. It proceeds with a palate which is quite malty, with notes of walnut steeped in manuka honey and vanilla sponge. Gentle smoke weaves its way through the cereal with hints of spice. A long malty finish with walnuts and almonds makes this whisky quite an unforgettable experience.

Glenfarclas 12-Year-Old:

Appealing to our nose is this scotch with a light and creamy start, then proceeds with a mix of supple, soft cherry and manuka honey. It is gentle and well-rounded with hints of smoke, rich oak and a little pine resin. Its medium-bodied palate takes you through a decadent walnut cake with notes of dates, oloroso Sherry and hints of an earthy forest floor. With a beautiful note of malt, toffee apple and a touch of smoke, the finish is spicy and long. The whisky ends with notes of allspice – cinnamon and cloves, orange zest and another hit of Sherry to make you merry.

Aultmore 12-Year-Old:

This Speyside scotch is reminiscent of a walk in an orchard. It is refreshing and vibrant, opening with crunchy apples and pear notes. A lingering gentle creaminess plays on the nose. The palate proceeds with richer flavours – including fruit, sweet pastry, custard, and a floral background. The finish is mid-grounded with the fruit from the palate slowly fading towards a soft spice.