7 restaurants in Delhi you should try for a calm Friday evening

Delhi, the capital city is known for its historic architecture, old structures, grunge aesthetic and narrow lanes, and most importantly its food. The city offers a range of cuisines to satisfy your taste palates and has something for everyone. from a buzzing night life to romantic dining, serving cuisines from all around the world, you name it you have it. There is a side to Delhi that brings out the romantic in you, its quaint nooks and corners, picturesque settings, Instagrammable cafes are a must visit.

Here’s a list of restaurants in Delhi that should be on your radar the next time you want to spend a calm evening with your loved one:

Hard Rock Cafe, New Delhi

The restaurant has bought a sizzling menu to delight the senses and satisfy cravings. Indulge in a symphony of flavors as we present an array of mouthwatering dishes crafted with the freshest ingredients of the season they have a variety of cocktails, appetizers, and desserts. There is the classic quesadilla burger, twisted mac, chicken and cheese, and cookie and cream milkshake. And of course, no summer menu would be complete without a cool treat to beat the heat. Indulge in our classic Caribbean mojito, consisting of fresh mint and sparkling soda, and sparkling blue Hawaiian consisting of coconut syrup and pineapple juice. Soak up the sun and savor the flavors of summer at Hard Rock Cafe, where every bite is an experience worth rocking out for.

Cost for two: Rs 2800

Miss Margarita

Miss Margarita the first tequila bar in Delhi is Introducing the tantalizing flavors of summer, Pineapple Ginger Jalapeno Margarita, mango basil margarita, the Cinnamon Tamarind Margarita, or Frozen Coconut Margarita. They have a wide range of salads guacamole and tacos from chipotle and feta guacamole to avocado, and pomegranate green salad to street-style grilled chicken and chili bean tacos. To quench your thirst for deserts the classic cinnamon churros will take your taste buds on a tantalizing journey.

Cost for two: Rs 1900

Playboy Beer Garden

Summertime is all about fun and beating the heat, and what better way to enjoy the season than with delicious and refreshing snacks and drinks! However you

choose to unwind, a tasty snack can elevate the experience and induce fresh, nostalgic memories for one. From truffle fries to charcoal lava kebabs, there are plenty of options to choose from. And for those looking to pair their snacks with a mocktail like Evershine, there’s no shortage of mouthwatering options to choose from. So sit back and indulge in some tasty summer snacks.

Cost for two: Rs 3600

Anglow

Situated in central Delhi’s Khan Market, Anglow is the brainchild of seasoned hospitality masters who have curated a one-of-a-kind Anglo-Indian dining experience. Indian food is known across the world for its sheer variety and is characterized by its elaborate use of different ingredients and cooking techniques. But little do we realise that many of our acclaimed cuisines are a by-product of our unique history.

One8 Commune

One8 Commune by Virat Kohli is known for its relaxed, comforting vibe and, of course, menu that is detailed and caters to tge needs of every customer. Chef Agnibh Mudi, corporate chef of one8 Commune, has customised the summer special mango menu for the resto-bar in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

Cost for two: Rs 2000

Have a great evening!