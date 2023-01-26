Republic Day Special: 7 restaurants in Delhi to try for a cozy dinner

2023 is here and we have already been welcomed by chilly nights and foggy days in Delhi. Whether you are alone or with the company, visiting a restaurant is a fun experience in this weather. Getting a hot beverage, meeting with friends, or going on a date, cafes serve all social purposes and bring you warmth and comfort.

Serving some of the exquisite dishes and best cuisines, these restaurants will ensure that you enjoy your time outdoors and have a wholesome experience!

Punjabi by Nature

Punjabi by Nature is a delicious narrative of the rich cultural heritage that our country beholds. It has been pioneering Indian cuisine with warm hospitality and unique taste since 1998 – with recipes featuring like melt-in-your-mouth kebabs, slow-cooked curries, and other delectables. The new and revamped menu takes inspiration from across the globe and blends it with an innovative take on pan-Indian flavours.

Cost: Rs 1200/- for two

Address: Delhi-NCR & Pune

Kampai, Aerocity

With the onset of cold breeze and foggy weather, let’s celebrate the joy of indulging in ‘KYOTO BRUNCH’ at KAMPAI, an authentic and sensational Japanese restaurant in Aerocity, New Delhi. Keeping in mind Delhi’s ever-increasing appetite for dining out and the growing Japanese Expat community, Kampai has specially curated ‘Kyoto Brunch’, which is inspired by the winter regions of Japan, cosseting one with live Robata (Japanese barbeque grill), live dim sum counter, teppanyaki grill, and live sushi counter and much more for a filling brunch.

Kampai is known for presenting a contemporary twist on traditional Japanese cuisine and is aesthetically pleasing with the beautiful cherry blossom decor on the ceiling, transporting you to Japan. It also boasts a private dining area, which is ideal for large groups and families with comfortable seating & relaxed atmosphere.

Cost: Rs 4500/- per person (AI with alcohol)

Address: Worldmark 1, G-02, Aerocity, Delhi 110037

The Chatter House Delhi

If your friends & family love bonding over unique handcrafted cocktails, The Chatter House Delhi is the place for you! A relaxed gastropub where the music is moody, the vibe is perky, the food is offbeat and the drinks are aspirational. At Chatter, the idea is not to have a dimly-lit, loud pub with an elbow room-bereft dance floor, but a relaxed space with comfortable seating where the food is as important as the drinks, and as the company you want to kick back with and enjoy.

Cost: Rs 2500/- for two

Location: Nehru Place & Khan Market, Delhi

UnCafe

Unpretentious, unapologetic, and un-basic healthy lifestyle, UnCafe embodies mindful eating experiences. The menu is extensively vegetarian with vegan options and cage-free eggs. The dishes are curated using real and hydroponically grown produce. It offers a considered selection of hearty bowls, salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and more. With a thought to contribute to a healthy ecosystem, UnCafe makes healthy food delicious and accessible!

Cost: Rs 1100/- for two

Location: Select City Walk Mall, Saket

Ivoryy Cocktail Garden

Nestled in Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, Ivoryy hopes to create unforgettable experiences for your tribe over ambrosial meals. It flaunts an intimate yet chic vibe through its design sensibilities – Gazebos and sofas placed under the picturesque embrace of trees surrounded by lush greenery and the musical call of birds. The rooftop space embraces the sweet rays of the sun and the scent of dusk, as you explore a magnificent melange of Mediterranean, European and Asian delicacies and unique pouring notes through a plethora of handcrafted cocktails.

Cost: Rs 1500/- for two

Address: T- 540, Panchshila park, Malviya Nagar road, New Delhi, Delhi, 110017

Copper Chimney

A contemporary Indian restaurant brand with 50 years of legacy, Copper Chimney is winning hearts and palates through its iconic original recipes since 1972. Enjoy a delectable meal with your family this festive season; curated with hand-picked spices sourced from select farms, and featuring its melt-in-your-mouth kababs marinated over 8 hours & curries that are made from scratch and cooked fresh for each order.

Cost: Rs 1500/- for two

Address: Copper Chimney, 11, CyberHub, Opp. Starbucks

Mai Bao

If you are looking for a nice evening replete with good food, an enchanting ambiance, and a lively vibe, Mai Bao in DLF Avenue is the perfect place. The cute ambiance with yellow comfortable chairs and hand-painted artwork will directly teleport you to the restaurants you get to see in your favourite series.

Cost: INR 1300/- for two

Address: DLF Avenue, Saket