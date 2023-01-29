7 restaurants and hotels in Delhi NCR that serve best food

Are you looking for some places that can serve you the best food? Don’t worry then, we have got some amazing restaurants and hotels in Delhi NCR where you can have the most delicious food and tantalize your taste buds with their authentic delicacies.

Karigari

The upscale eatery Karigari is located in Noida. offering luxurious, upscale accommodations with unmatched customer satisfaction. The brand honours “The Karigars,” or the showmen in the kitchen, as its most vital component. Karigari’s mouth-watering treats and exquisite food are now well-known throughout the city.

Customers are constantly drawn in by the pleasant and intriguing atmosphere to take pictures. The interior of Karigari features a number of components that depict the chef’s global culinary voyage.

Address: Shop 4, Noida Metro Station, Sector 51, Noida

Contact: 092894 26210

Price: ₹1,900 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Bottles and Barrels

Traditional meals and enjoyable sports are combined by BnB, bringing people of all ages together. Additionally, it has some euphoric nights where live musicians and DJs ensure that you can’t take your feet off the dance floor. The coolest spot to host a big party, in addition to all the activities and music, is on the expansive lounge, dance floor, and spacious terrace with six gazebos. Their special menu is available now. Among the appetisers are paneer tikka and potato cheese croquettes. A unique biryani and mixed veg raita are served as the main meal, while chocolate sauce ice cream is served as dessert.

Address: 2nd Floor, Star Tower, Sector 30, Gurgaon

Contact: +918707837872 , +918826871088 , +919815202102

Price: ₹2,500 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

Float

The Float restaurant in Noida famed for its opulent atmosphere and delectable food, offers you a lavish menu with a wide variety of cuisines including Lebanese, Continental, Chinese, North Indian, Pizza and Fast Food. You can visit and have an unparalleled experience with the amazing delicacies and ambience.

Take advantage of the never-ending fun only at Float.

Address: Shop 34-36, Plot C & D, 4th Floor, Tower C, Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 50, Noida

Contact: 9711388848, 9711388898

Price: ₹2,800 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

Dearie

Dearie, is a gastropub that combines a luxurious, intimate atmosphere with opulent cuisine. They offer a variety of foods including ​​Chinese, Asian, North Indian, Mughlai, Mexican and Fast Food for the guests whilst also providing the option of endless beverages.

Profit from this incredible conflict and book a table at Dearie right away.

Address: B-2 First Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Gautam Budh Nagar, Sector 38A, Near Sector 38, Noida

Contact: 9650805232, 9650805233

Price: ₹1,800 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Taste of Sikkim

Indulge in some must-have winter specials which offer everything from Rompu, Sel Roti Aloo Dum, Thukpa, and Taipo to authentic freshly hand-made Momos. Each dish is layered with unique flavors and is known for its organic taste. It does not matter if you consider yourself a big foodie or not, we all love to eat and while you’re at it, there is no way to escape the delicious mouth-watering food that ranges from sweet and salty to spicy and sour.

Address: J3, Sector 18, Noida

Contact: +918851931345

Price: ​​₹200 for one order (approx.)

The Barbeque Company

The Barbeque Company, one of the top buffet restaurants, provides a wide range of culinary options. The restaurant is well-liked by its customers because it offers a special combination of lovely smoke and grill, a wonderful buffet experience, and a wide variety of mouthwatering delights.

There is a large range of meals available at The Barbeque Company. They offer inventive vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetisers and entrees. Additionally, they provide a distinctive live counter, spaghetti, a variety of pizzas, soups, veg and non-veg salads, and desserts.

Address: 4, Hargovind Enclave, Near Shanti Mukund Hospital, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Contact: +919599064830, +919599215408

Price: ₹2,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Rockland (Tamarind Restaurant)

At Rockland’s in-house restaurant, Tamarind, you can experience the authentic flavors of Delhi. The South Delhi restaurant, which serves Indian, Chinese, and continental cuisine, guarantees a charming atmosphere for people of all ages to hang out and have a pleasant time. Enjoy some of their specialties, such as Dal Makhni, Murgh Kali Mirch, and Kathal Biriyani. Your meal will be prepared by their chefs using only organic ingredients sourced from the Rockland Farms. Savor the tantalizing array of dishes at the Tamarind restaurant.

Address: Rockland Inn, B-207, Block B, Outer Ring Road, Near Savitri Cinema Flyover, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

Contact: +917303195811

Price: ₹ 1500 for two (approx.)