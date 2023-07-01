7 must-reads by the Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy that will inspire you

“The sunrays embraced her as if caressing a lost soul, a flame that had endured the wrath of darkness. Mahashweta stood tall, her spirit unyielding, her will relentless. Her eyes, vibrant with hope, reflected a story of resilience and determination—a story I have been fortunate enough to witness and share.” Excerpt from Sudha Murthy’s famous novel Mahasweta

Sudha Murty, whose writing style effortlessly weaves tales of ordinary people with extraordinary aspirations. As a celebrated Indian author, philanthropist, and social worker, she has brought forth a treasure trove of stories that delve into the depths of the human spirit, touching lives across generations.

With eloquent prose and a deep understanding of human emotions, she crafts stories that resonate with readers from all walks of life. Her narratives are rooted in realism, often drawing inspiration from her own experiences and encounters. Through her simple yet profound storytelling, Sudha Murty paints vivid portraits of characters grappling with universal struggles, allowing readers to connect with their joys, sorrows, and aspirations on a deeply personal level.

The invaluable contributions of Sudha Murty to literature and society have garnered numerous accolades over the years. She has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, and the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature. Sudha Murty’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy and her dedication to empowering the marginalized have made her a revered figure in both the literary and social spheres.

Murthy weaves tales that are relatable and often draw inspiration from real-life incidents, highlighting the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Her narratives possess a remarkable authenticity that allows readers to empathize with the characters and reflect on their own lives.

Here are 7 must read books that you must read in 2023.

1. Mahasweta

This one’s my personal favourite. “Mahasweta” one of the best books by Sudha Murty is going to make you cry. It is an impactful and thought-provoking book that delves deep into the complexities of our society, shedding light on its flaws, struggles, and triumphs. It is portrays the life and struggle of a women named Anupama who suffers from Leukoderma otherwise known as vitiligo. It shows how beauty standards of society can impact a person’s life. This book serves as a mirror to our society, reflecting the harsh realities that often go unnoticed or ignored. Through its powerful storytelling and compelling characters, “Mahasweta” sparks conversations, raises awareness, and compels us to take a closer look at the issues plaguing our society.

2. Gently Falls The Bakula

‘Shrikant was restless . . . Holding a bakula flower in his palm, he was wondering why he was fascinated by this tiny flower, that was neither as beautiful as a rose nor had the fragrance of a jasmine or a champaka. And yet, it was very special to him. It held an inexplicable attraction for him.’ Gently falls the Bakula

Yet another book from the slice of life genre, Gently Falls the Bakula is one such books that addresses the problems in marriage today. It is a story of a marriage falling apart while the two being in love as ambition and self-interest suffices. It tells us about how love alone cannot make a marriage work. Written nearly three decades ago, Sudha Murty’s first novel remains startlingly relevant in its scrutiny of modern values and work ethics.

3. Wise and Otherwise: A Salute to Life

“The good and the bad coexist in society. They always have and always will. It is for us to decide whom we choose to support.” Quote from the book

One of the best-selling books of Sudha Murty, In this collection of poignant stories, it takes readers on a soul-stirring journey through the lives of individuals from different strata of society, revealing the complexity of human existence. From the tale of a domestic help’s sacrifice to the inspiring account of an old widow’s determination, each story in this book is a microcosm of the triumphs and tribulations of humanity. In this collection of real-life stories, Murty introduces readers to extraordinary individuals she has encountered throughout her life. Through these narratives, she provides a glimpse into the diverse realities of India, highlighting the resilience, compassion, and wisdom of ordinary people. “Wise and Otherwise” is an enlightening journey that celebrates the beauty of human goodness.

4. Dollar Bahu

“There is no point in blindly adhering to old traditions and customs. One should be practical and adjust oneself to the new environment.” Dollar Bahu

We have yet another best sellers in this list. Dollar Bahu is the book that explores the clash between traditional Indian values and modern aspirations. Through the lens of a middle-class family, she delves into the complexities of relationships, societal expectations, and the pursuit of material wealth. With her characteristic empathy, the author skillfully portrays the nuances of human emotions, creating a thought-provoking narrative. Set against the backdrop of a traditional joint family, the story unfolds the trials faced by a young woman when she emigrates to the United States. Through the clash of cultures and the struggle to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, Sudha Murthy explores themes of identity, family dynamics, and the pursuit of happiness.

5. How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories”

You must have read this story in you CBSE English textbooks. But trust me you need to read it again to understand its true meaning. A delightful compilation of heartwarming stories, this book revolves around the transformative power of literacy. Sudha Murty highlights the importance of education and the joy of reading through her vivid storytelling. The tales capture the innocence, curiosity, and wisdom of children, while also shedding light on social issues and inspiring readers to make a difference.

6. The Mother I Never Knew: two novellas

This novel delves into the complexities of adoption and identity. Sudha Murty intertwines the lives of three women—Vinita, Bhavna, and Mummy—with compassion and sensitivity. Venkatesh, a bank manager runs upon his lookalike one fine day. In search for answers he discovers his father’s hidden past, which includes an abandoned wife and child. As they struggle with their pasts and search for answers, the author explores the bonds of motherhood and the power of forgiveness.

7. House of Cards

In this gripping tale set in the corporate world, Sudha Murty skillfully weaves a narrative that exposes the darker side of ambition and greed. The story follows Mridula, a woman striving to balance her career and personal life while navigating the cutthroat world of business. Through her protagonist’s journey, the author examines themes of integrity, loyalty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Inspired by the challenges and triumphs of those around her, Sudha Murty found solace in penning down her thoughts and observations. Writing became her medium of expression, a canvas through which she could paint portraits of hope and inspire change.

Beyond her literary endeavors, Sudha Murty’s philanthropic pursuits have made her an influential figure in the realm of social change. As a prominent social worker and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, she has actively worked towards empowering the underprivileged, promoting education, and advocating for social equality. Her contributions extend beyond monetary value, making her a priceless asset to society.