7 microbreweries in Delhi NCR that will quench your thirst

Whether you’re having a good day or a bad day, there’s nothing better than enjoying a glass of beer to lift up your mood. You don’t always need an occasion to drink beer, and Delhiites sure are fortunate enough to be surrounded by many establishments that help meet this need, each with a unique ambiance and pricing. So, gather your friends for some authentic and refreshing beer. Here is the list of 7 amazing breweries in Delhi-NCR to try this weekend!

Royal Brewery Bistro

Hotel The Royal Plaza has recently opened Delhi’s largest Microbrewery- “Royal Brewery Bistro” — has a distinct taste, clarity, and integrity in its brewing. The microbrewery serves craft beer made from the finest German malts, brewed in various flavours of Lager, Stout, Belgian Wit & German wit Beer made out of German and Austrian hops. The Royal Brewery Bistro serves beers inspired by the ultimate flavours from the region and made from the best local ingredients and brewed by experienced international and Indian brew masters.

Open Tap

Open Tap is one of the best breweries in Delhi NCR for freshly brewed beers. With a modern space, OpenTap is located on Carmel Center Drive off Carmel Road near Pineville-Matthews Road. It has 64 beers on tap and a shade garden, village green, tree house mezzanine, and a food truck port. The retro decor creates a classic brasserie vibe and the food is delicious! They have four-five different varieties of wheat beer; you can choose what gets your taste buds tingling after you sample them. So, take your pick and enjoy some cool, chilled beers.

Connaught Clubhouse

Enjoy weekend nights with live music at the Connaught Clubhouse at Connaught Place –Delhi’s only live German beer destination. It is a German-inspired Torgauer microbrewery with an interesting range of freshly brewed rice beers, this is the perfect party spot for beer lovers. This place offers a dining experience with the nostalgic charm of Delhi. The casual restaurant and bar has a charming atmosphere and relaxed atmosphere. The menu features Italian, Mexican and Asian cuisine as well as carefully crafted concoctions.

7 Degrees Brauhaus

7 Degrees Brauhaus is one of Delhi’s first microbreweries and is renowned for its authentic German beers, including 7 Degrees wheat beers, lagers, and specialty and craft beers. They even have beer cocktails using their in-house beers. The 7 Degrees Brauhaus also offers a Sunday brunch where you can enjoy a rich buffet.

Brewer Street

Brewer Street, known for its spacious rooftop setting, serves four house beers – lagers, stouts, brewer’s selections, and German ales. Chill out on their regular music nights and enjoy mouth-watering appetizers and fun beer cocktails like beer margaritas, beer blasters (and more) that are easy on the pocket also.

Ministry Of Beer

Spread over three floors, Ministry of Beer is a quirky steampunk-themed bar that serves cold beer. Steampunk, by the way, is a style of design inspired by Victorian elements, steam engines, and science fiction. Also, this microbrewery has bold and beautiful interiors like metal gears, mechanical clocks, and chandeliers. Now for eating and drinking, try Old Monk Ki Raan, Triple Kukkad Burger, Wild Mushroom Vada, M.O.B Smokey Island (mixture of whiskey, cinnamon, and smoked caramel, served on the rocks) and Aam Sheikh Chilli (raw mango and chili mixed with vodka).

Soi 7 Pub & Brewery

Soi 7 Pub & Brewery is one of the best breweries in Gurgaon and very famous in Delhi NCR regular pub scene. The live music, great atmosphere, food, and brewed beer will keep you coming back for more. Add this place to your favorites when hopping beer in Gurgaon!