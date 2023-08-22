7 Iconic and nostalgic Indian ad campaigns and their jingles that have became a part of our lives

In the realm of advertising, some campaigns don’t just sell products – they create lasting impressions, capture hearts, and become an integral part of cultural fabric. India, with its diverse population and rich heritage, has witnessed an array of memorable ad campaigns and jingles that have not only entertained us but have also become a part of our lives. These iconic campaigns have tapped into the emotions, values, and dreams of the masses, leaving a mark on our memories.

Here are 7 such nostalgic and iconic ad campaigns that are still been recreated by the brands

1. Amul-‘Amul doodh pita hai India’

Amul, the brand known for its witty and relatable ads, took a health-conscious turn in the 90s with the ‘Doodh Doodh’ jingle. This campaign reminded us that being health-conscious could also be cool. Fast-forward to today, and the recent ‘Amul Doodh’ jingle has equally captured our hearts, proving that Amul’s advertising magic remains as strong as ever.

Whether it’s politics, entertainment, or social issues, this butter-loving girl has carved a unique niche in Indian advertising, making us smile and think with her clever quips. From the iconic “Utterly Butterly Delicious” jingle to her amusing take on everything from Bollywood blockbusters to cricket victories, the Amul girl continues to be a beloved part of Indian culture.

2. Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Chocolate– ‘Kiss me’

In the 90s, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Chocolate shattered the notion that chocolates were only for kids with its cricket-themed ad featuring Shimona Rashi. Decades later, Cadbury continues to impress by flipping gender roles and showcasing celebrations in a women’s cricket match, with the jingle still resonating strongly.

The “Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye” campaign has showcased occasions big and small, from siblings bonding over a chocolate bar to grand gestures of love and friendship.

The Cadbury’s silk ad’s song “kiss me” became an unforgettable jingle, making it a part of our collective memory.

3. Nirma- ‘Washing Powder Nirma’

For over four decades, the ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ jingle has been a cultural earworm in India. It didn’t matter what language you spoke; this jingle made its way into everyone’s mind through TV and radio. A testament to the power of a simple yet catchy jingle, Nirma’s campaign remains etched in our memory.

4. Mentos- ‘Dimag ki batti jala de’

Mentos’ humorous and imaginative campaigns, like “Dimag Ki Battii Jala De!” (“Ignite Your Brain Cells!”), took the Indian advertising scene by storm. These ads didn’t just sell mints; they sold a playful approach to life’s challenges. The campaign’s impact has been so profound that “Dimag Ki Battii Jala De!” has become synonymous with the brand itself.

5. Coca-cola- ‘Umeedo wali dhoop’

Who could forget the infectious jingle “Umeedon Wali Dhoop, Sunshine Wali Asha” (“Sunshine of Hope, Hope of Sunshine”) by Coca-Cola? This ad not only quenched our thirst but also filled us with hope and optimism. The jingle’s catchy tune and uplifting lyrics made it a favorite sing-along for many.

6. Surf Excel- ‘Dag achhe hain’

Surf Excel’s ‘Daag Acche Hain’ campaign evolved over the years, touching upon various themes such as religious harmony and cherishing our inner child. These heartwarming commercials showcased how the brand was not just about removing stains; it was about creating bonds and spreading positivity.

The jingle, combined with touching stories, struck a chord with audiences across generations.

7. Mountain Dew- ‘dar le aage jit hai’

The catchphrase “dar le aage jit hai” (“Embrace Fear, There’s Victory Ahead”) became synonymous with Mountain Dew’s daring attitude. Hrithik Roshan’s confidence-boosting sip of the beverage before undertaking a daunting task has been recreated multiple times. This campaign demonstrated that Mountain Dew was more than just a drink; it was an embodiment of courage.

These iconic Indian ad campaigns and jingles continue to shape our memories and remind us of the power of advertising to evoke emotions, capture imagination, and create lasting connections. As the world of advertising evolves, these campaigns stand as a testament to the fact that a powerful story, a catchy tune, or a relatable scenario can transcend time and become an integral part of our lives. So the next time you catch yourself humming a jingle or remembering a quirky advertisement, know that it’s not just an ad – it’s a part of the cultural tapestry that binds us all.