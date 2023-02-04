7 cloud kitchens and restaurants in Delhi-NCR serving authentic food

Delhi is so much more than what first appears, and that is undoubtedly true of the cuisine it offers! Nearly every street in this city has a restaurant or hawker selling snacks, which is perhaps why foodies adore it so much. Here’s a list of 7 restaurants and cloud kitchens in Delhi-NCR.

The Chhaunk

The Chhaunk, a cloud kitchen startup in Delhi/NCR founded by two female entrepreneurs (the Saas-Bahu duo), Manjari Singh and Hiranyamayi Shivani, specialises in serving Bihari food. It was founded in July 2021. You have a variety of choices to try at The Chhaunk, including Champaran mutton, litti chokha, Sattu ka sharbat, Bihari chicken curry, Sattu kachori, and methi puri, among others. The brand wants to give the online food delivery sector an environment that feels like home. The restaurant will be entirely green, according to the company, and contain nothing that would harm the environment. They use biodegradable and entirely plastic-free packaging. Food that is lead-free, secure, freeze-proof, leak-proof, and easily recyclable is provided in glass containers.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx

Karigari

Imagine a combination of tasty dishes and attentive staff, this is exactly what this restaurant offers. Located in Noida, Karigari offers delicacies like Sarson Ka Saag, Soya Keema, Mutton Rizala and other yummy treats as you warm yourself this winter.

Cost for two: Rs 1500 approx

Tee Dee

The well-known and reasonably priced Tee Dee restaurant is located in Majnu ka Tila, Delhi’s own miniature Tibet. It offers genuine cuisine and is well known for its momos. The service here is attentive and courteous, and the dining room is quite simple and casual. Their atmosphere is quite cosy and simple, yet they have a large, varied menu that includes everything from soups and starters to main courses and shakes.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx

Madam Curry

When selecting their recipes with a twist, Madam Curry tries to use the same tactics as physicist Marie Curie and her penchant for experimentation. As a kitchen that only offers delivery services, it was established by Ishaan Kapoor of the custom catering business The Purple Plate. You can order traditional North Indian dishes with an interesting modern twist, such as Tandoori Masala Prawns, Mutton RoganJosh Sliders, Deconstructed Avocado Papdi Chaat, Jalapeno and Cheese Paratha, and more.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx

Saravana Bhavan

Saravana Bhavan is a typical South Indian café where the cuisine is fairly priced and reasonably decent, tantalising the taste buds of all food-loving South Indians. They offer many food options such as onion rava dosa, coconut rava dosa, Chettinad spicy dosa, rava idli, ghee Mysore pak, medhu vadai, coconut uttapam, podi idli, and much more.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx

Pitaara Kitchen

Pitaara Kitchen is where you go to order delicious North Indian cuisine without the greasy fare, and it was recently opened by chef Udit Maheshwari. It serves locally inspired dishes with a flavorful and nutritious edge. Pitaara Kitchen’s motto is to combine classic flavours with a dash of modernism. Their varied menu includes dishes like Dogri Meat from Jammu, Kaala Chana Kebab, Broccoli Makhani, Bacon & Kalimpong Cheese Kulcha, and more that are sure to tempt taste buds. They are using eco-friendly packaging for deliveries throughout South Delhi.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx

Karate Kitchen

Karate Kitchen, one of the many new delivery restaurants that have popped up in recent months, distinguishes out for its high-quality dim sums, high-quality pork and chicken, generous servings, and, most importantly, flavour. Their varied menu includes dishes like Singapore Prawns, Thai Green Curry, Spicy Sambal Long Beans, and many more.

Cost for two: Rs 1,500 approx

Chickeera

If you enjoy a delicious fast food meal, Chickeera is the place to place your order. Offering the tastiest variety of Middle Eastern and American specialties, all with a distinctively Indian flavour! Ashets, direct from the streets of New York, introduced Delhi to unknown, foreign flavours. Now, Chickeera is introducing a touch of Indian flavour to its menu with new fusion delicacies. The new Indie Chicks menu contains items from a variety of cuisines that an Indian palate would adore, from Chicken Tikka Ashets to Paneer Tikka Masala Burritos.

Cost for two: Rs 1,000 approx