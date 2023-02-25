7 best budget destinations for solo female travellers to explore

Traveling is a great opportunity for learning and self-discovery, regardless of gender. With the advancement of technology and high-speed internet, it has become easier for solo women travelers to spot the right choice and embark on a memorable inter-city journey to some of the picturesque destinations.

India has many budget-friendly destinations for solo female travelers. Another smart way to travel within India for a quick getaway is via SmartBus. Not only is it a cost-effective mode of transport, but offers numerous benefits and provides added security for solo female travelers. The integration of technology in organized and branded intercity buses makes it an ideal mode of travel.

In this article, we will highlight the 7 best budget destinations for solo female travelers to explore via SmartBus. From the stunning beaches of south India to the vibrant cities of northern India, there is something for everyone on this list.

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, also known as Vizag, is a coastal city located in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh in India. It is a well-developed tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and stunning coastal views, making it a perfect long weekend getaway to relax and sunbathe. For those seeking adventure, Visakhapatnam offers several outdoor activities, including hiking, trekking, surfing, and kayaking. Food lovers can enjoy authentic Andhra food which is delicious and spicy; very well-known for seafood, biryani, and pickles. The plenty of street food stalls make it a perfect budget destination and it also consists of a range of affordable accommodation options, dining options, and activities for tourists.

Coorg

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a scenic hill station located in the southwestern part of Karnataka, India. Coorg can be a great budget destination for female travelers who would like to associate with the breathtaking natural beauty, including lush green forests, rolling hills, wildlife, flora and fauna, and cascading waterfalls. Many of these natural attractions are free to visit, making it a budget-friendly destination for female travelers. Coorg has a range of affordable accommodation options that are safe, including homestays, guesthouses, and budget hotels. Coorg is considered a relatively safe destination with a low crime rate and friendly locals. The local cuisine, including bamboo shoot curry and pandi curry, is not only delicious but also reasonably priced.

Puducherry

Puducherry, which is also referred to as Pondicherry, is a delightful coastal town situated on the southeastern coast of India. It is considered a secure destination for female travelers as they can comfortably and safely explore the town on foot as it is relatively small-town making navigation easy, and it has a relaxed vibe with hospitable locals living in French-style buildings, running charming cafes, and picturesque streets, making it an ideal place for solo female travelers who seek a European-style experience. In addition, Puducherry provides an opportunity for wellness travel, with yoga and meditation retreats that are available at various ashrams and yoga studios for women who desire a spiritual, tranquil, and unforgettable vacation.

Coimbatore

Coimbatore in southern India is a versatile tourist destination that caters to a wide range of interests. Visitors can enjoy the moderate climate, distinctive culture, and scenic natural attractions such as hills, ghats, and waterfalls. The city is also home to the popular Maha Shiva Adiyogi Statue, which has become a significant tourist spot. Coimbatore is considered a safe destination for women who travel by bus. The city has a well-connected and reliable bus transportation system, and female travelers can take advantage of it with ease. However, as with any travel, it is always advisable to take necessary precautions and be aware of your surroundings.

Manali

Manali, a picturesque hill town situated in the Beas Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular destination among solo female travelers. The town is very well connected from Delhi and Chandigarh offering an array of activities, including river rafting, trekking, temple visits, and relaxing in the Vashisht hot springs- suitable for any kind of travellers seeking a peaceful or adventurous holiday. Female travelers can also explore the older part of town, which is rich in history and culture. The scenic town has a variety of accommodations to suit different budgets, and many restaurants serve delicious local cuisine.

Amritsar

Amritsar is a thriving metropolis in the northern Indian state of Punjab. It is home to the famous Golden Temple that attracts tourists from all over the world. In addition to the Golden Temple, Amritsar is known for its rich history, culture, and local cuisine. For solo female travelers, Amritsar is generally considered a safe destination and it is well-connected from Delhi. Choosing a reputed smart bus company that offers comfort and hygiene will be an added advantage and will be a pocket-friendly option.

Goa

Goa is a popular tourist destination and is generally considered safe for women. However, as with any travel, it is always advisable to take necessary precautions, especially when traveling alone or at night. Goa has evolved as one of the most well-known Indian party vacation spots worldwide. For female travellers seeking a fun-filled vacation while spending a bit of time for self-discovery, Goa has a range of opportunities. With delicious seafood, white sand, superb nightlife, a wellness yoga retreat, and a meditation center, it provides an enriching experience. The road trip to Goa is very scenic but it is a long journey. Traveling by a reputed inter-city Smart Bus can be a safe and convenient way for female travelers, especially those with good safety records.

Why wait? Grab your phone and book a smart bus ticket to experience an affordable and secure way to explore some of the best budget-friendly destinations in India. Whether it’s the serene beaches of Goa or the cultural hub of Amritsar, solo female travelers can now explore India with confidence and ease.