6 yoga exercises to do at your desk

Since most people spend a large amount of their week stooped over a screen, neck and back issues are among the most common illnesses that people nowadays contend with. Even while preventative steps like better workstation settings are the best course of action, there is only so much that can be done.

Yoga, fortunately, provides many creative answers to the physiological problems of the modern world. Here are some positions for alleviating neck pain that you can perform on a daily basis at your desk.

The eyes become stressed out from spending extended periods of time in front of a computer screen. A fatigued set of eyes reduces productivity and causes both physical and mental exhaustion.

Here’s Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, and World Yoga Organisation guide for office-going people. You can repeat the following poses for 5 sets of 30-second holds.

Cross body stretch

Another traditional stretch, this position is great for relaxing your shoulders, especially when using yoga breathing techniques. Muscle stress in the deltoid and triceps can lead to clenching of the shoulders and traps, and this pose helps relax the entire system.

As usual, sit upright in a comfortable position, draw your arms to the sides of your body and slowly straighten your shoulders. After he takes at least three breaths (both inhaling and exhaling), release the stretch, then move to the other shoulder.

Utkatasana – This can be repeated for 5 Sets with 30-second hold each time

Formation of the posture

• Start with Samasthithi. • Raise your arms in the air and bring your palms together to make a namaste on your heart chakra.

In order to ensure that your pelvis is parallel to the floor and that your knees are bent 90 degrees, you should: • Bend your knees and lower your pelvis slowly;

• Align your ankles and knees in a straight line.

• Keep your spine straight and direct your attention to your Namaskar

Samakonasana

Formation of the posture

· From Samasthithi, start folding your upper body forward

· Bring it down till it is parallel to the ground

· Keep the knees straight and soft at the joints

· You can place arms on hips or extend them forward

· Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Tadasana

• Place yourself in Samasthithi to start.

• Raise one’s arms in a straight line.

• Fold your hands and separate your fingers.

• Gradually bend your upper body forward at your pelvis.

• Crouch until your torso is parallel to the floor.

• Keep your legs straight and your knees slightly bent.

• Make sure your spine is straight and your back is not hunched.

• Always look ahead.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Padahastasana

Start by assuming the position of Samasthithi. Exhale and gradually bend your upper body, keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed. Place your hands on either side of your leg. With practise, progressively straighten your knees and attempt to bring your chest to your thighs.

Kaliasana

· Your toes should be pointed outward as you spread your feet widely.

· Squat deeply and low; keep your back straight; raise your arms so they are parallel to your shoulders;

Bend your elbows, palms up.

Desk yoga can assist in reducing eye strain in addition to helping to correct posture. When you adapt yoga poses to be performed in front of a desk, you’re doing chair yoga. Tadasana, Samakonasana, and Utkatasana are examples of basic positions that make yoga more approachable for everyone. Every hour, take a moment to stretch your body and rest your eyes when working online from home or in an office.