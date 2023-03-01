6 luxurious homes in India & abroad owned by business tycoons, and their jaw-dropping prices

It’s no secret that Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is the most expensive house in India. Located at Altamount Road, the house is valued at $1 billion by Forbes. Mukesh Ambani’s house has 27 floors, a multi-storey garage that can accommodate over 165 cars, 9 high-speed elevators, a grand ballroom, 3 helipads, a theatre, a spa, a temple, and multiple terraced gardens.

Having said that, Ambanis aren’t the only business family in the country who’ve spent that kind of money to buy a house. Here, take a look at some of the most expensive and luxurious houses in India (and one in London) that are owned by business tycoons.

The Ruia Mansion

Price: Rs 92 Crore

Ruia Brothers – Shashi and Ravi of the Essar Group live in this lavish mansion. Nestled in the heart of New Delhi’s Tees January Marg, the Ruia Mansion is one of the most expensive houses in the Capital. As per Business Insider, the house spreads across 2.24 acres, and the brothers have paid a whopping Rs 92 crore at the time of purchase. The Ruias also own houses in Mumbai, London, and a farmhouse in Gujarat.

Carlton House Terrace

Price: $500 Million

The Hinduja family’s permanent residence in London – the Carlton House Terrace has been valued at $500 Million by Forbes in 2013. The tony structure is made up of four interconnected and six-storeyed white Georgian houses.

Jatia House

Price: Rs 425 Crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the fourth-generation head of the Aditya Birla Group owns Jatia House which is also quite the spectacle. Located at the Malabar Hill, Jatia House is spread across 2926 square-metre. As per Mid-Day, the house has a built-up area of at least 28,000 square feet. The house is worth Rs 425 crore.

Gulita

Price: Rs 452 Crore

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Gulita in Worli cost Rs 400 crore. As per The Economic Times, the Piramals bought the house for Rs 452 crore in 2012. The five storeys mansion has three basements – of which two are reserved for parking and one features an expansive lawn area.

Lincoln House

Price: Rs 750 Crore

Bought for Rs 750 crore in 2015, the house owned by the Poonawallas is lavishly decorated, Mid-Day reported. One of the city’s oldest structures, the Lincoln House in Mumbai is spread across 50,000 square feet. It was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji by the British architect Claude Batley in 1993.