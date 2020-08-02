51-year-old security guard passes Telangana SSC exam in his 34th attempt, thanks to COVID-19

Having attained what he desired for so long, Nooruddin says that he does not want to pursue studies any further as neither his age nor his financial condition would support it. (Credit: The Indian Express)

Mohammad Nooruddin (51), a resident of Hyderabad, who had in his earlier 33 attempts failed at passing the Class X exams, has finally succeeded this year. Beyond an inspiring story of grit and dedication of a man who has already crossed the age of 50 determined to push his boundaries, the culmination of Nooruddin’s efforts has also got to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state government decided to promote all students this year without completing the examination process, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Nooruddin appeared in the exams for the first time in the year 1987 and failed in all his 33 successive attempts, as the mandatory English subject remained his Achilles heel all these years. Nooruddin told The Indian Express that he always faced trouble in understanding the language and his circumstances never allowed him to get special tuition classes for the subject. He also said that in all his other subjects, including Mathematics and Urdu he always managed to get above 40% marks but could never pass the English paper.

Unlike other similar stories of some octogenarian acing the exams at the fag end of her life to prove a point, Nooruddin’s efforts were aimed at getting a better job. He said that he was waiting for all these years to get some group D job in a government department on a contractual basis where there is no age limit. Delighted at having finally passed the exam, he said that he would now look for a government job as it provides more salary and additional benefits. Presently, he is working as a security guard at Anjuman Boys High School, Musheerabad. The desire for a better job made him even enquire the authorities if he could opt out of the English subject which was refused and he made his last possible attempt this year hoping against all odds stacked against him.

Having attained what he desired for so long, Nooruddin says that he does not want to pursue studies any further as neither his age nor his financial condition would support it. However, in a bid to help others who might be deprived of educational opportunities, he is helping run two madrassa schools in his locality which don’t charge over 80 students.