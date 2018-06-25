5 Yoga apps to help free your mind, get in shape

Everyone has become a fitness freak no matter how busy one’s schedule is. Yoga. (Reuters)

Last week, the 4th International Yoga Day was celebrated with much fanfare with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself leading from the front; he performed various asanas along with 50,000-odd people in Dehradun, many of his cabinet colleagues also participated in similar events across the country. Today, everyone has become a fitness freak no matter how busy one’s schedule is. Yoga, which earlier was practised only by its traditional followers, is gradually becoming mainstream. However, if you do not have the correct knowledge of the poses and their benefits, then practising the same would not be as fruitful. Here are five apps that will make it easier for you to learn and practise yoga at your own convenience.

Simply Yoga

Available on both Google Play Store and App Store, Simply Yoga is a free app that guides users through a series of videos which last 20 minutes to an hour, and covers more than 30 poses. Whenever you are ready to move to the next level, just opt to purchase the full version of this app, which includes the second level of workouts, landscape mode, the ability to create custom routines and no more ads. The app is perfect for a quick yoga session.



Daily Yoga

With over 5 million installs, the Daily Yoga app is for suitable for all types of people, no matter if you have just started out or are a pro. There are more than 200 guided training sessions for yoga, pilates, meditation, and workout. To begin with the training, the user needs to tap on the desired session, which will open the instructions in detail. The meditation, workout, and calorie burn data can be synced with Apple’s Health app as well. The app has a clean design with easy-to-follow videos.

5-minute Yoga

The Yoga tools from Sadhguru app for Android and iOS will make sure you no longer give the excuse of not having enough time for practising various asanas. Designed by Sadhguru, this app is based on the science of Upa-Yoga which is focused on physical and psychological benefits derived from the discipline. All you have to do is take out only 5 minutes every day to practise from a set of seven 5-minute Upa-Yoga practices. The app also offers guidelines and explanatory videos to help you do the asanas right.

NexGTv’s Yoga app

If you have ever thought of learning yoga from the experts and doing it like a pro, then look no further! nexGTv, a fast-growing subscription-led app, has introduced its nexGTv Yoga app. The app will allow nexGTv users around the world to learn yoga techniques and practise on-the-go through videos by expert practitioners such as Baba Ramdev and Mukul Dev, as well as celeb coaches such as Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu.

Office Yoga

For those stuck with a sedentary work profile, the free for Android Office Yoga app by Guru Inc. offers simple, 10-minute yoga workout lessons which can be done mid-day or in between breaks. There is a cute little monkey who demonstrates the easy-to-do stretches and poses which will help you keep fit even at work without disturbing your colleagues. You will need to first install the free Yoga Guru app to access this plugin.