5 Thrilling and unexplored weekend getaways from Delhi

Are you tired of the same old weekend routine and in desperate need of a break from the hustle and bustle of Delhi? Well, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping journey as we unveil five unexplored and unique weekend getaways that will satisfy your adventurous spirit. Pack your bags, fuel your curiosity, and embark on a thrilling escapade that promises breathtaking landscapes, heart-stopping activities, and unforgettable experiences!

1. Bir Billing – Soaring with the Birds:

Delhi might be crowded, but the skies over Bir Billing offer a peaceful respite. Nestled in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, this paragliding paradise allows you to spread your wings and soar like an eagle.

Are you ready to experience the ultimate thrill of flying like a bird? Brace yourself, for we are about to embark on an exhilarating journey to Bir Billing. It is among the best sites for paragliding in the world and is frequently picked for hosting world cup and other international sports events.

But Bir Billing has more to offer than just paragliding. Explore the nearby Tibetan monasteries, embark on hiking trails that lead to hidden waterfalls, or simply immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the surroundings.

How to reach from Delhi?

The best way to reach Bir Billing from Delhi is to embark on an epic road trip. There is no direct flight or rail connectivity to Bir. Other ways to reach Bir is by taking an overnight bus private from Delhi to Bir. Ahju railway station is the nearest railway station, which is only 3 km. away from Bir. Kangra airport in Gaggal, Dharamshala, is the nearest airport, which is 67.6 km. away from Bir but has limited flight connectivity.

Experience the rush of wind beneath your wings as you glide through the Himalayan valleys, taking in breathtaking views that will leave you breathless.

2. Chopta – Trek to the Land of Meadows:

Nestled in the lap of Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Himalayas, Chopta is an enchanting hill station yet to be discovered by many. Lace up your hiking boots and trek through lush meadows, dense forests, and rhododendron-laden trails. Reach the Tungnath Temple, the highest Shiva temple in the world, and be rewarded with panoramic views that will leave you in awe.

Chpta is often hailed as the ‘mini Switzerland’ of Uttarakhand. This picturesque haven, perched at an altitude of approximately 2,608 meters, offers a slice of paradise that will leave you breathless.

Chopta is a year-round destination, each season revealing its unique allure. In the summer months, the air is pleasantly mild, beckoning visitors to explore its captivating beauty. As the monsoon rains descend upon this land, Chopta transforms into a rejuvenating oasis, adorned with a fresh coat of rain-kissed splendor. And when winter blankets the landscape with a glistening white carpet, Chopta turns into an ethereal fairyland, captivating all who dare to venture into its snowy embrace.

It is rich with spirituality all around. To its left stand the revered Kedarnath and Madmaheshwar shrines, while on its right, Rudranath and Kalpeshwar beckon to the devout. Just above, the magnificent Tungnath temple awaits, completing this sacred pentagon. As you traverse the path through this divine region, you can feel the spiritual energy pulsating through the very air you breathe.

For those with a passion for ornithology, Chopta is a veritable paradise. With over 240 species of birds calling this region home, including both native inhabitants and migratory visitors, it is a birdwatcher’s dream come true. Witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the Himalayan monal, the swift flight of the Himalayan swiftlet, and the majestic grace of the Himalayan griffon. Scarlet finches, hill partridges, and an array of other feathered wonders await your discovery. Venture to nearby destinations such as Dugalbitta, Mandal village, Makkumath, and the Tungnath trek route for the best birdwatching experiences. It is no wonder that national and international conservation and biodiversity organizations have bestowed upon Chopta the esteemed title of an important bird-watching site.

How to reach from Delhi?

The best way to reach this secluded hill station is via Delhi and Haridwar. The roads are well connected with Delhi and Haridwar. Chopta is about 226 kms away from Haridwar and will take about 8 -10 hours to reach here. There are a number of bus and taxi services to Chopta from Haridwar.

Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest airport to Chopta situated at a distance of 221kms

So pack your bags, embrace the spirit of adventure, and set forth to uncover the hidden wonders of Chopta. Lose yourself in the sublime landscapes, immerse yourself in the spirituality that permeates the air, and witness nature’s avian treasures in their full glory. Chopta awaits, ready to enchant and captivate your senses, offering an unforgettable travel experience that will forever remain etched in your heart

3. Neemrana – A Tryst with History:

Step into a bygone era by visiting Neemrana, a historical town tucked in the vibrant state of Rajasthan. The star attraction is the Neemrana Fort Palace, a magnificent heritage hotel. Take a thrilling zip line ride from the fort, soaring above the breathtaking landscape. Dive into the palace’s pool, enjoying the views that would make kings and queens envious.

The fort palace is located among the hills of Aravali, which are the oldest fold mountains in the world. Neemrana Fort-Palace is a majestic architectural marvel dating back to the 15th century. The history of Neemrana is fascinating as it was once aboded by Rajput Maharaja Prithvi Raj Chauhan III. The fort was built in 1464 and became the third capital of the descendants of the king.

Thrill-seekers, get ready for an adrenaline rush like no other! Neemrana is famous for its exhilarating zip-lining adventure. Soar through the air like a bird, suspended high above the ground, as you zip across the rugged landscape and take in panoramic views that will leave you breathless.

If relaxation is on your agenda, Neemrana has got you covered. Indulge in a rejuvenating spa session at one of the luxurious wellness centers, where skilled therapists will transport you to a state of bliss with their soothing treatments and therapies.

For the history buffs among us, a visit to the stepwell of Neemrana Baori is an absolute must. Marvel at the intricate architecture and engineering of this ancient water reservoir, while relishing in the tranquility that surrounds you.

Neemrana is also a treasure trove for shopaholics and foodies alike. Explore the vibrant local markets, where you can haggle for exquisite handicrafts, traditional Rajasthani attire, and unique souvenirs to remind you of your unforgettable trip. And when hunger strikes, dive into a culinary adventure, savoring the delectable flavors of Rajasthani cuisine. From mouthwatering Dal Bati Churma to delectable Gatte ki Sabzi, your taste buds will be dancing with joy.

How to reach Neemrana from Delhi?

The cheapest way to reach from New Delhi to Neemrana is bus to Neemrana and takes 3h 0m. The fastest way to reach from New Delhi to Neemrana is cab to Neemrana and takes 2h 11m. The recommended way to reach from New Delhi to Neemrana is bus to Neemrana and takes 3h 0m. Buses from Gujarat travels etc.

So, my adventurous friend, pack your bags, leave your worries behind, and let Neerana whisk you away into a world of wonder and delight. Unleash your inner explorer, embrace the thrill of new experiences, and create memories that will last a lifetime in this enchanting realm. Neerana beckons, ready to bestow upon you an adventure like no other!

4. Parwanoo – Scaling New Heights:

Take your adventurous spirit to new heights in Parwanoo, a small hill town in Himachal Pradesh. Buckle up for a cable car ride that will transport you to the hilltops, where panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and the Shivalik range await you. Feel the rush as you glide through the air, suspended above the picturesque landscapes, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

One of the most exciting activities in Parwanoo is taking a thrilling ride on the famous Timber Trail Cable Car. The cable car ride offers a unique perspective, allowing you to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the region from a bird’s-eye view.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Parwanoo offers exciting opportunities for adventure sports like ziplining and trekking through dense forests and cascading waterfalls, rewarding you with stunning vistas at every turn.

Take a leisurely stroll through the lush fruit orchards that dot the landscape, immersing yourself in the sweet fragrance of ripe fruits. Enjoy a picnic amidst nature’s embrace, basking in the tranquility of the surroundings and relishing the serenity that only the great outdoors can provide.

Parwanoo is also home to the famous Timber Trail Resort, where you can unwind and rejuvenate amidst stunning natural surroundings. Enjoy a relaxing swim in the resort’s pool, indulge in a spa treatment that will pamper your senses, or simply soak in the breathtaking views from the comfort of your room or balcony.

For a cultural experience, visit the nearby Gurkha Fort, an ancient historical monument that tells tales of valor and courage. Explore its fascinating architecture and immerse yourself in the rich history of the region. You can also visit the nearby Mansa Devi Temple, a revered spiritual site that attracts devotees from far and wide.

As the day comes to a close, treat your taste buds to the flavors of Himachali cuisine. Savor mouthwatering delicacies such as siddu, madra, and chha gosht, which showcase the authentic flavors of the region. Don’t forget to try the locally grown fruits, renowned for their freshness and sweetness.

So, whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or a blend of both, Parwanoo has something to offer everyone. Let the tranquility of the hills, the thrill of adventure sports, and the warm hospitality of the locals create cherished memories that will stay with you long after you leave. Parwanoo beckons you with open arms, ready to unveil its beauty and charm. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend getaway!

How to reach from Delhi?

The cheapest way to reach Parwanoo from Delhi is train to Chandigarh, then cab to Parwanoo and takes 5h 32m. The fastest way to reach from New Delhi to Parwanoo is flight to Chandigarh International Airport, then cab to Parwanoo and takes 2h 20m.

5. Bhangarh Fort – Unraveling Mysteries:

Ready for a spine-chilling experience? Visit the infamous Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, known as India’s most haunted place. As the sun sets, the eerie atmosphere comes alive, tempting you to explore its haunted chambers and unravel the mysteries hidden within its walls. But beware, for the restless spirits might just test your bravery!

First things first, Bhangarh Fort is not your ordinary historical site. Legend has it that this ancient fort is cursed, engulfed in tales of ghosts and paranormal activity. If you’re an adrenaline junkie seeking an otherworldly experience, Bhangarh Fort is the place to be!

As you approach the fort, you can’t help but feel a tingling sense of anticipation. The towering ruins whisper secrets of a bygone era, enticing you to delve into its enigmatic past. Explore the mysterious temples, hidden chambers, and crumbling walls that hold the echoes of history. But be warned, it is said that after sunset, the spirits awaken, and the fort becomes a playground for the supernatural.

If you’re up for a spooky challenge, try the “Ghost Hunting Adventure.” Equipped with your trusty ghost-hunting equipment, explore the fort under the cover of night. Feel your heart race as you search for signs of paranormal activity, capturing eerie orbs on camera and listening intently for whispers from beyond.

But fear not, Bhangarh Fort isn’t all about frights and chills. For the less faint-hearted, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy. Take a leisurely stroll through the sprawling gardens that surround the fort, basking in the serenity of nature. Marvel at the intricate architecture and craftsmanship that has withstood the test of time.

Feeling a bit peckish after your adventures? Indulge in some local delicacies at the food stalls that line the fort’s entrance. Savor mouth watering street food, tantalizing your taste buds with the flavors of Rajasthan.

For those seeking a more lighthearted experience, engage in storytelling sessions with the locals, who will regale you with tales of ancient curses, lost treasures, and the spirits that haunt the fort. Get swept away in their narratives and let your imagination run wild.

So, whether you’re a history enthusiast, a paranormal aficionado, or simply seeking an offbeat adventure, Bhangarh Fort promises an unforgettable experience. Come and unlock the secrets of this haunted marvel, immerse yourself in its mystique, and let the thrill of the unknown guide you through a journey you won’t soon forget. But remember, once you step through those ancient gates, you may never see the world quite the same way again!

How to reach from Delhi?

The cheapest way to get from Delhi to Bhangarh Fort is to train which costs ₹600 – ₹1,500 and takes 4h 34m.

From paragliding in Bir Billing to exploring haunted tales in Bhangarh Fort, these unexplored and unique weekend getaways from Delhi are a treasure trove for adventure seekers and curious souls alike. Break away from the ordinary, embrace the thrill of the unknown, and let your wanderlust guide you to these hidden gems. So, gear up, pack your bags, and embark on a thrilling escapade that promises to ignite your sense of adventure and leave you with stories to tell for years to come. Get ready to create memories that will make your weekends truly unforgettable!