5 smooth single malts in India for an exquisite whisky collection

Single malt whiskies are widely considered to be the pride of any bar, and rightly so for each boasts unique flavour and characteristics. While single malts produced in Scotland have been the favourite for a long time, you now have the option to choose single malts matured in Goa, Jammu and several other exotic destinations in the country. Well, irrespective of where they are distilled, but primarily on the basis of their virtues, here are five smoothest single malts that will surely appease you and your friends when they come over for a chilled-out evening.

Distilled in scenic Jammu, a city located in the foothills of Himalaya, this whisky captures the water, minerals, climate and essence of the region. One of the most sought-after from the lot, it has been hailed by noted whisky critic Jim Murray as ‘the best single malt whisky from India in recent times.’ A specially designed long swan neck copper pots used to distill the whisky lend to the unique taste of the drink. It has a pineapple drop candy sweetness with a hint of barley. A backbone of vanilla infused with thin oils lends it delicate notes and asserts GC’s coveted space in your bar.

This will be an investment that you will be proud of. Laphroaig produce their single malts based on centuries old traditions by master distillers whose passion will enthrall all. Made with malted barley and cold-smoked, it is then dried over a peat fire. The strong, smoky scent has a sweet surprise to offer in every sip as it flows with notes of seaweed and peat. Full bodied with a strong finish, it is for occasions when you really wish to celebrate.

Kamet’s distillery has an impression of old-world grandeur due to its closeness to the historic town of Kurukshetra. This contemporary whisky has a lovely aroma with just a trace of smokey, leathery scent. It has hints of cinnamon sticks, spicy wood, and other flavours in addition to sherried characteristics. Despite having a sweet, chocolatey flavour, it leaves a burnt, earthy stench in the air. It is suitable for those who want to experience something new while yet feeling at ease.

Glenmorangie is one of the finest whisky brands. With innovative blends and extra ordinary taste, the drink is just delicious. The combination of red, purple and orange gives it sunset hues making it the perfect sun downer drink. Matured in bourbon and sherry casks for as long as 12 years the whisky has sweet as well as spicy notes. Moreover, the hint of raisins, honeycomb, hazelnut, dark chocolate is enough to scintillate your senses as the notes of cinnamon hit you. The long smooth finish with hints of citrus is as inviting as you think.

With delectable flavors of fresh fruit, hone, spice and that tinge of smoke, the whisky is fast becoming a favourite of whisky lovers. The strongest whisky is thanks to 50% ABV which makes it an absolutely unique drinking experience. Brewed from a mixture of barley brought in from Scotland, the birthplace of whisky, it is distilled in India making it a truly Indian whisky with international feel to it.