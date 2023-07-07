If Scotland is about exquisite scotches and single malts, Cuba is about producing the best fillers for cigars. It is widely believed that even as the two come from two different parts of the world, they pair perfectly well for a comforting evening. If you too are one of those who like to have a puff or few with your drink, we have made it convenient for you. We have handpicked five single malts that go perfectly well with a cigar. But before we get into it, let us tell you that the taste of a cigar originates from its fillings and wrappers, and are broadly classified into light, medium and strong. Now, let’s note the Single Malts to pair it with:

Godawan 01 & Godawan 02

Distilled by Diageo India at their Alwar distillery , these two are made of six-row malted barley, and are perfect examples of how finest single malts can be crafted even in hot temperature regions like Rajasthan. The barley used in ensured to be sown in the region of production. While PX Sherry casks are used to mature 01 Rich and Rounded whisky, 02 Fruit and Spice is finished a cherrywood cask. These newest single malts from the house of Diageo are believed to be the finest of the lot, and gel well with the puffs you crave.

GianChand

GianChand Single Malt Whisky finds a mention in the Bible of Whisky, authored by Jim Murray, as ‘the most fascinating whiskies, unlike any other Indian malt. Produced in the lap of Himalayas in Jammu, the Single Malt has a unique character, which its manufacturers attribute to the region where it hails from. It has a rich golden colour, peaty fruit notes and distinctive spicy-sweetish taste. And do not forget to nose it before the sip, for only then you should savour its creamy start to a long dry finish, with hints of white pepper and bitter chocolate.

Indri

Indri, which takes its name from a small village in Haryana, is distilled near the Yamuna basin and the foothills of the Himalayas, giving it a flavour all its own. It is prepared from barley that has been farmed in Rajasthan for more than a several years in six rows. Since it has been maturing since 2010, Indri-Trini is special since it is aged in several kinds of wooden barrels. This whisky’s unmatched flavour is attributed to the ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and ex-PX-sherry casks, which is best appreciated with the father who has no equal in the entire globe.

Rampur

Yet another Indian single malt whisky distilled in the foothills of Himalayas, Rampur is a top choice for pairing with a cigar. Alongside hints of caramel and vanilla, this single malt has prominent aroma of spices and fruits. Non-chilled filtered single malt, it has been styled as the ‘Kohinoor’ of single malts in India. It is matured in a combo of European oak sherry casks and ex-bourbon barrels. It has an exquisite flavor and an effect that you would not want to wean away.

Macallan Double Cask

Any whisky collection must include a Macallan, just for its range of the best single malts. Indulgent American Oak combined with classic Macallan flavour of rich fruits and oak spice is just the perfect pairing with a cigar. It comes with warm notes of toffee apple, candied orange, oak, and vanilla custard, while you can relish honey and caramel with every sip. Distilled using double casks, this one is a hot favourite.