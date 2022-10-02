5 reasons why switching to organic skincare products is a good idea

Today, more and more consumers are beginning to take a greater interest in organic skincare, haircare and bodycare products. Of course, this movement is not just limited to personal care, there’s a greater demand for organic products in general, be it food or clothes. The pandemic has certainly had a role to play here as we all came to terms with the impact we have on the environment and how, in some places, nature began to heal. An organic lifestyle, incorporating the values of mindfulness and slow living, has certainly gained popularity, as a result.
A heightened awareness amongst consumers has also propagated the organic movement. Consumers have become very conscious of their purchases. But what makes organic skincare a good idea? According to Megha Asher, COO of Juicy Chemistry, these are the reasons why you should switch to organic skincare:
Also Read | Here’s how to manage your diet during the festive season
- Healthier for the soil: Organic farming methods have a positive impact on the soil and do not make the use of pesticides, fungicides or herbicides.
- More sustainable: The usage of organic botanicals requires that biodiversity be preserved, so in a way you’re encouraging the preservation of these ingredients. On the other hand, certain petrochemicals are extracted using mining and can be a potential threat to wildlife habitat and biodiversity at large.
- Eco-friendly: While this may not always be true and you may have to do some research to ascertain this, most organic skincare brands also make use of sustainable packaging materials and are more mindful of their environmental impact.
- Ethical sourcing: Again, this may not hold true for some brands, but you’ll find that most organic farms are run by small-scale farmers or local communities. By choosing to support an organic product, you’re indirectly supporting such communities.
- No synthetic additives: This may vary from brand to brand and you might have to check the ingredients list, but organic skincare products provide a wholistically raw experience. The scent and colour of these products is a result of the organic ingredients used.