5 new-age platforms helping women to become financially Independent

With the kind of cost of living that the current generation has to put up with, it makes sense that every working-age member earns some part of it. Financial independence is the ability to earn one’s own living. It is important for every individual to be financially independent. In India, many women are efficient home-makers and their careers take a back seat when they enter motherhood or when the domestic needs overcome their career goals. The key component that makes the modern woman a symbol of solidarity, adaptability, and freedom is monetary independence. Today, women are developing as predominant entrepreneurs with the help of different web portals and platforms.

With an upsurge in work from home demands, Covid-19 is the ideal tempest that has helped the capability of online businesses and has generated new age opportunities. Various organizations are recruiting for distant occupations, offering open doors for ladies who are hoping to start their professions or attempting to come back to the workforce after a break.

There’s a major shift from offline to digital media platforms which are redefining India’s economic landscape. It is fortunate that numerous Indian women are breaking through all existing barriers to become financially independent, hence becoming confident and empowered.

Here are the 5 new-age platforms helping women to become financial Independent:

1. Momspresso:

Momspresso is a decade-old India’s largest user-generated content platform for women. The platform is helping brands to conceptualize and launch digital campaigns with the help of Influencers, Content Creators, etc and leveraging the traffic on their social media platforms across 10 different languages. It is a multilingual content platform that caters to the multifaceted mums of today. It is a platform for moms, brewing with the energy of possibilities. The finely-brewed content offers support to moms not just in their journeys as parents, but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! It provides answers on all their parenting queries, while also acting as a catalyst for self-discovery and as an engine for them to reinvent their own identities along the way. Momspresso with its platform, Supports Groups — India’s first anonymous social network for women to initiate conversations about lesser talked about topics such as single motherhood, sex, intimacy, and depression has created a safe space for women. The brand is also empowering moms financially, with the introduction of its micro-influencer platform called MyMoney. The launch of this unique feature underlines Momspresso’s commitment towards enhancing the marketing efficacy of brands wanting to target moms. MyMoney utilizes ‘everyday moms’ who are consumers of brands to build word of mouth amongst friends, family, and fellow moms.

Hubhopper is India’s largest podcasting and audio-on-demand platform. With partners Spotify, Gaana Paytm, Phone pay and Hungama it holds a pan-India presence with availability across digital media comprising the website, mobile website and an app. Hubhopper Studio is a platform for potential audio content creators in India. It enables anyone to create, distribute and host podcasts for free. Creators can now use the exceptional features of the platform to seamlessly record their audio content, get them published widely for free through Hubhopper’s distribution network and finally get the content monetised by connecting with the right brands. Hubhopper is presently India’s largest platform of its kind with over a million hours of audio content spread across 12 vernacular languages.

Otipy is a supply chain for fresh produce (fruits & vegetables) in India that works closely with 2500+ reseller partners (mainly women). These community leaders/resellers earn a commission of up to 10 percent for all group sales, the highest across all social commerce brands in India. The platform emerged in Feb 2020 as a business pivot model due to the pandemic. Otipy with its hands-on knowledge has not only helped many women professionals and homemakers – who were struggling due to the pandemic but have made them financially stable by encouraging them to lead the life of an entrepreneur. Nilam Sonarghare, a Gurugram based resident’s restaurant was heavily impacted by the pandemic. During this low phase, she got to know about Otipy’s WhatsApp integrated social commerce business model. Today she now earns a monthly income of 1.25 lacs working with the startup both as a seller and reseller

Daalchini is India’s first 24/7 instant snacking destination that provides affordable, and healthy snacks, home-style meals to corporate professionals through IoT-enabled ‘phygital’ (physical+digital) vending machines. The platform creates entrepreneurial opportunities for micro-women entrepreneurs through Daalchini franchisee. It has 150-plus franchisees/partners. More than 60% of its partners are women. Daalchini has 16 cloud kitchens in Delhi, nine of them being run by women entrepreneurs. Daalchini also has partnered with 20+ D2C F&B Brands to be their distribution channel. The platform helps home-makers, freelancers to become Daalchini franchise partners and open their smart-shops with vending machines, smart-fridges, it further helps them to get all the licenses, set up their supply chain, and provide technology to manage it remotely.

5. Burgeon Law:

Burgeon Law, India’s leading boutique law firm which is on a mission to guide the distressed stakeholders of the startup sector, including promoters and women entrepreneurs. During the pandemic, Burgeon Law has guided promoters on the legalities of managing the uncertainty and extension of the runway in order to tackle various issues rising up with the lock-down and its impact on India’s start-up ecosystem whereas many female startup founders are consulting Burgeon Law to understand legalities associated with the force majeure. The Founder of the company, Ms. Roma Priya. regularly advises and mentors women entrepreneurs, early-stage and high-growth startups, incubators, accelerators, angel investors, family offices, and venture capital/private equity funds.