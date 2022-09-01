4800 cities to get ODF plus certification in next 5 years, says Swachh Bharat Mission official; sanitisation economy booms in India

“Every Indian city should have ‘ODF++’ certification in the next five years.” Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary and National Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in her keynote address at the WASH Leaders Forum 2022. The forum held on the theme of ‘A Collaborative Action Agenda for Private Sector and Government in WASH in India’ was organized by the Toilet Board Coalition. The group of organisations work together to develop sustainable sanitation systems.

As the country celebrated its 75th independence anniversary on August 15, over 500 cities across India declared themselves as “Safai Mitra Surakshit.” she further informed. The movement aims to improve the quality of life in the country by moving away from traditional methods of cleaning sewers septic tanks and manholes that brings hazard to human being by adopting technology for desludging.

The Forum, organized by the Toilet Board Coalition, brought together various global organizations and government officials to discuss the progress of India’s sanitation industry. It was attended by prominent individuals from the private and public sectors. The coalition is composed of companies such as Unilever, LIXIL, and Athena Infonomics.

The coalition is also planning to launch a free training program for sanitation workers in various languages to improve their skills in maintaining public toilets. Through its various initiatives, the coalition has been able to gather evidence of the immense potential of the sanitation economy. It has been estimated that the industry could contribute over $148 billion annually to the country’s economy by 2030.

The concept of the sanitation economy is based on the concept of the circular economy, which involves the recovery of biological resources and the use of smart digital technologies, the coalition said in an official statement. These new systems can be rapidly deployed and are climate-friendly.

“We are committed to improving access to sanitation for 100 million people by 2025. Toilet Board Coalition India has impacted over 70 million lives by facilitating large-small company partnerships, and public-private collaboration to contribute to universal access to sustainable sanitation products & services.” Priyanka Tanwar, Toilet Board Coalition India Chair and Leader Communications and Corporate Responsibility, Asia Pacific and Greater China, LIXIL said.

The business leaders panel featured Priyanka Tanwar, Toilet Board Coalition India Chair and Leader Communications and Corporate Responsibility, Asia Pacific and Greater China, LIXIL; Bratin Roy, Sr. Vice President, Industry Service and Sustainability, TÜV SÜD South Asia, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Apoorv Shukla, Development Finance Specialist, USAID India; and Sapna Poti, Director Strategic Alliances, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

The panel members also discussed the various advantages of using low-cost solutions that are built on technology and innovation. These systems can be used to address the most critical sanitation issues, such as climate change mitigation and food security.