4 ways in which parents can help make online classes more effective for their kids

In a classic classroom, the teacher goes an extra mile to create an environment that is ideal for learning. Largely, because the right milieu can boost productivity and help kids focus. But when it comes to online classes, the responsibility of creating the perfect environment, which was once the sole prerogative of the teacher, now also rests with you, as a parent. And since your little munchkins are attending online classes on a regular basis from home, we’ve put together a list of things that you can do to create that perfect learning environment at home.

Create a study spot

Designate a place for your child to attend online classes. Ensure that this place is distraction-free. Living rooms or areas where you host Zoom meetings are perhaps the worst place to station your kid for online classes. The study area for your kid should also well lit. Natural daylight works best. But if that’s not an option, choose warm halogen bulbs that replicate natural daylight and place less strain on your eyes. You should avoid cool fluorescent bulbs. They strain the eyes and can make you feel tired. Also, ensure that everything from books, stationary, chargers, headphones, water, etc is close at hand.

Set daily goals

Teach your kids the importance of establishing goals for their online classes. This will help them stay motivated and beat procrastination. You can also teach them how to prioritise by helping them create a plan, based on which they can fulfil their goals. This way the kids will remember what to give more attention to and will be able to complete their tasks on time.

Let the kids have fun

The old adage, “all work and no play, makes Jack a dull boy” holds true for online classes as well—thankfully, somethings never change. So apart from learning academic material, it would be a good idea to enrol your kids in fun, extra-curricular online classes that allow them to be active, explore a hobby and unleash their creativity. You sent them for music classes, sports activities and art workshops when they attended traditional classes in school. Why should anything change with online classes?

Help them with netiquette

Given the intense use of technology while communicating, knowing how to behave online has never been more important than it is today. The word, “netiquette” refers to internet-appropriate etiquette. So, whether it’s not being disrespectful just because someone isn’t present your physical space or switching off your mike when someone is talking, showing them how to behave in online classes will go a long way.

While we have touched upon various ways in which you can help your kids with online classes, we have one last piece of advice—don’t stress too much. Kids adapt to technology faster than we do.

