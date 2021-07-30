4 Stylish 2021 shoe trends you’ll fall in love with!

The best part about styling in the autumn season is that the majority of these designs can be worn around the year and especially in the fall.

By Ambud Sharma,

Even when seasons change, fashion remains constant while witnessing new trends every other day! While the outfit game should be on-point for both men and women, men have been equally inclined towards dressing up with vogue and panache. While styling their outfits, footwear plays an important role to enhance their fashion statement.

If you are wondering how to dress to skill with the right pair of footwear in the year 2021, then we have just the right advice for you! Have a glimpse at some of the latest shoe trends to slay this year’s look with style and fashion.

1. Black Leather Boots: There are so many different types of boots, from leather to suede, casual to dressy. But Black Leather boots are evergreen and a great choice because they pair up well with both casual outfits and dressier outfits alike.

The Maverick Chelsea Boots In Black Croc With Cuba Heel are the perfect black boots that go along with everything and accentuate your looks altogether.

SPECIFICATIONS

Blake Stitched – Outer sole is directly stitched to the insole

Sole – Leather Sole

Upper Material – FULL GRAIN Argentinian Rare White Crust 1.8 Gauge Leather

Lining – French Sheepskin Leather Lining

Closure – Slip-on

Country of Origin – Designed in Milan, Italy, Made in India

Toe Shape – Snip Toe

Price: 9999

2.Lace-Up “Work” Boots

We adore the classic leather lace-up work boot, especially if you want to keep your shoe selection to a minimum. This pair looks fantastic with flannel shirts, vests, raw denim, as well as leathercoats and jackets.

Escaro Royale’s Colonel premium lace-up boots with Goodyear welt will turn heads everywhere you go. This design has a two-tone luxury character along with a textured pattern that is accentuated by a rough hand patina finish.

SPECIFICATIONS

Goodyear welted construction

Sole – Leather Sole

Upper Material – FULL GRAIN Argentinian Rare White Crust 1.8 Gauge Leather

Lining – French Sheepskin Leather Lining

Closure – Lace-up

Country of Origin – Designed in Milan, Italy, Made in India

Toe Shape – Round

Price: 13499

3. Minimalist sneakers: Minimalist shoes are excellent for any occasion, any season but particular hues specifically stand out in the fall. If you’ve been wearing white shoes all summer, consider wearing a brown sneaker when the temperature cools down. As much as we adore white shoes, we think deep brown tones look better in the cooler months amidst the picturesque backdrop of light breeze blowing and leaves falling.

Tan-Black Leather Low-Top Sneakers With Striped Webbing is a comfy pair of casual shoes from Escaro Royale that will elevate your appearance and give you a bold style statement. This pair has a synthetic leather top and a rubber sole for durability along with a plain shine finish that makes it ideal to be paired with casual or business casual outfits.

SPECIFICATIONS

Stuck on Construction – Outer sole is directly attached to the insole

Sole – 100% Pure Italian thick Rubber sole

Upper Material – Rare Argentinian Full-Grain White Crust Leather

Lining – French Sheepskin Lining

Finish – Plain shine

Fashion Element – Super Soft classic Leather sneaker

Closure – Lace-Up

Country of Origin – Designed in Milan Italy Made in India

Toe Shape – Round

Price: 5999

4. Loafers

Loafers? For fall?! Yes, you read that right! Loafers are actually way more versatile than you thought! If you’ve only ever worn your loafers during spring and summer, try them out with some wool socks this autumn season. You might be surprised how comfy and stylish they can be as the weather cools down!

The Vermont Bit Loafer In Black has Argentinean leather slip-ons that are handcrafted to perfection and are sure to turn heads around. Its T-Unite high-quality sole in black color offers long-lasting comfort and outstanding durability along with a trendy look.

SPECIFICATIONS

Blake Stitched – Outer sole is directly stitched to the insole

Sole – Leather Sole

Upper Material – 1.8 Gauge Argentinian Crust Leather

Lining – French Sheepskin Leather Lining

Finish – Plain Shine

Fashion Element – Pure Italian Super Sleek Horse-bit loafer

Closure – Slip On

Country of Origin – Designed in Milan Italy Made in India

Toe Shape – Round

Price: 7999

When it comes to selecting the finest and the trendiest shoes for fall, you have lots of alternatives. The best part about styling in the autumn season is that the majority of these designs can be worn around the year and especially in the fall which can be a boon if you’re into possessing a minimalist shoe collection.

So, which one would be your pick- shoes, boots, or loafers to dazzle up this fall and ace the autumn season fashion game?

(The author is Founder, Escaro Royale. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)