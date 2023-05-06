4 budget-friendly and award-winning Indian single malts below Rs 5,000; Check list

A true aficionado of single malt whisky understands the cost of their indulgence. Fortunately, there are excellent options available that provide exceptional taste and quality without the hefty price tag. Some of these affordable alternatives have even earned awards! Look no further if you want to know more about them. Single Malt Amateurs Club has rounded up 4 award-winning Indian single malts below Rs 5,000 that are sure to impress even the most discerning of whisky enthusiasts:

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky:

At Rs 3895, the second runner-up of the 2010 Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible award, Amrut Fusion is worth all the hype. With a complex, thickly oaked scent, this whisky is ideal for a beginner who prefers malty and more delicate flavours. With a full-blown peaty palate, it has a slight Sherry trifle note that balances the oaky vanilla and fruity notes. It has a great spice finish and a unique mouthfeel. The profiles cascade for a long finish instead of lying down, creating a surprise ending that will leave you saying “woah!”

Amrut Indian Single Malt Whisky:

Winner of the Liquid Gold Award in 2010, Amrut is always living up to its standards. This Indian single malt has a liquorice-bourbon scent with notes of burnt honeycomb and toffee. Its rich palate has an enormous barley-oak sweetness, and the bourbon taste is cut crisply with liquorice and molasses. A deep woody dram finish has variations of a sweet-dry theme and ends with a silky touch of cream toffee. Only at Rs 3895, it’s perfect for those who wish to unwind after a long day’s work!

Indri Trini Three Wood Indian Single Malt Whisky:

Distilled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Indri Trini has a phenomenal profile, full of surprises. Having won platinum with 96 pts at the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards 2022, it is one of the few triple cask matured whiskies in the country perfect for a cold night out. With traces of black tea and caramelised pineapple, the aromas are alluring. With a whiff of oak, vanilla, raisin and honey, this whisky is a brilliant choice for single malt lovers. It has a gentle spice and woody taste – complemented by a nutty character. Its smooth, warm blend allows all the flavours to dance synchronously. The berry-like top notes are a perfect transition for a well-rounded, fruity finish with a lingering after-palate. At Rs 3800, this one is a steal for the experience it offers!

Solan Gold Indian Single Malt Whiskey:

At an elevation of 6000+ feet, the Kasauli distillery provides us with the exceptionally smooth Solan Gold which has, in fact, won gold at the 2016 International Spirits Challenge. This whisky priced at Rs 4000 kicks off with a fruity, caramel nose and transitions to a palate of toffee – complemented by sweet, woody, oaky flavours flowing with apples and dry spice. A simple finish with a warm spice burn, Solan Gold is best enjoyed with a splash of water to enhance the palate.