3 IITs and DU listed among top 200 QS Graduate Employability Rankings

The latest edition of QS Graduate Employability Rankings was released on Thursday.

QS Employability Rankings 2020: Some of the premier Indian institutions have made a place in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings. Among others, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay were listed in the world’s top 200 institutions that produce employable graduates. The latest edition of QS Graduate Employability Rankings which was released this on Thursday listed both the aforementioned institutes in the 110-200 category among globally acclaimed institutions. The Delhi University also made a place in the list and was pegged among the top league of institutions in terms of the alumni outcomes indicator. This indicated the factor of how successful a university is at producing ‘highly achieving graduates’.

The Ministry of HRD, while mentioning the feat in a twitter post stated, “It is a matter of immense pride that 4 Indian institutions were listed among the top 200 institutes of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020. IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and the University of Delhi have achieved this distinction and were included in the list and. Kudos!”

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) secured the top position in the Graduate Employability Rankings and was followed by Stanford University and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Here’s a list of the top 10 higher education institutions that were listed in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Stanford University University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) The University of Sydney Harvard University Tsinghua University The University of Melbourne University of Cambridge University of Hong Kong University of Oxford.

This came just a few days after the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine released a list of world university rankings, and IISc made it through the top 400 and was listed in the 301-350 bracket of the ‘THE 2020’ list. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, while clarifying on the matter stated that it had not submitted any entry or data for evaluation to the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine this year.

The 2020 edition rankings were released by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) magazine on September 11. Only IIT-Ropar was the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) which made it to the list of top 400 universities. IIT Ropar is relatively new and was established in 2008. The institution was ranked alongside the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, in the 301-350 bracket in a list containing 1300 universities of the world.