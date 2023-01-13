3 cocktails to warm up with this cold-weather season

This nippy weather calls for something warm. Move over your hot chocolate and find respite in these sophisticated warm cocktails that you can stir to perfection for sipping by the fire. This time of the year, we tend to find ourselves craving everything warm and comfortable. With all of the holidays and chilly weather forecasts, a warm and delicious cocktail is what you need. Take a look at some of our favourite cocktails that you can share with your friends and loved ones all winter long.

Recipe Courtesy: Jack Daniel’s

1. TENNESSEE COFFEE

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s® Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee. Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans. Stir.

Garnish:

Whip Cream and Coffee Beans

2. TENNESSEE TODDY

Ingredients:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Method:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug. Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Top with hot water and stir.

Also Read Importance of food while having a glass of whisky

3. HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Honey

15 ml Vanilla Liqueur

15 ml Heavy Cream

90 ml Hot Coffee

Method:

Stir and serve in a mug. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.