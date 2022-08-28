2023 – the International Year of Millets: PM Modi bets for coarse grains in Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi, in his latest monthly address to the nation, said that the coming year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The U.N. General Assembly on April 2021 adopted a resolution which was sponsored by India and declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Its objective is to increase public awareness about the health benefits of millets. PM Modi said, “Today, around the world, craze for these very coarse grains, millets, is rising.” He shared that Indian has been serving dishes made of millets to foreign guests coming to Indiaand they have relished millet dishes very much. They were interested in millets and they also wanted information about our coarse grain.



PM Modi said that millets or coarse grains have been a part of India’s Agriculture, Culture and Civilization since ancient times. Millets are mentioned in Vedas, and similarly, they are also mentioned in Purananuru and Tolkappiyam. Different types of Millets are found in in India viz., Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sawan, Kangni, Cheena, Kodo, Kutki, Kuttu, etc. India is the largest producer of Millets in the world and is taking the initiative to make the millet fad a success. PM added that millets are also beneficial for the farmers and especially the small farmers as these crops get ready in a very short time, and does not require much water either. Millet hay is also considered the best fodder.

Millet – The Superfood

There is much focus on Healthy Living and Eating these days. Millets contain plenty of protein, fiber, and minerals. Many people even call it a Superfood. Millets have many benefits, not just one. “Along with reducing obesity, they also reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart related diseases. Along with that, they are also helpful in preventing stomach and liver ailments,” PM Modi said.



Millets are also very beneficial in fighting malnutrition, since they are packed with energy as well as protein. Today a lot is being done to promote Millets in the country. Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that, production can be increased. PM Modi requested farmers to adopt Millets, that is, coarse grains, more and more and benefit from it. “It feels good to see that many such start-ups are emerging today, which are working on Millets. Some of these are making Millet Cookies, while some are also making Millet Pancakes and Dosa. There are some who are making Millet Energy Bars, and Millet Breakfasts,” PM Modi said.



“I wish all the very best to all the people working in this field. In this festive season, we also use Millets in most of the dishes.” PM Modi also asked general public to share the pictures of such delicacies made in homes on social media and help in increasing awareness among people about Millets.