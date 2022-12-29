2023 house interiors: How you can add Viva magenta, colour of the year to your room

Pantone announced Viva magenta as the colour of the year. The brand describes the shade as a “crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool.” Viva magenta is a bold and empowering colour. It is vibrant and can make a statement in your space and easily blend with any type of interiors.

Ankit and Anand Ojha, designers of Anand Atelier Associates, known for their unique colour combinations are here to help you in deciding how to include the colour of the year into your space.

GO BOLD

Designer says, “Go bold, make the colour of the year the highlight of your room.” Start with the splash of colour, viva magenta on walls and combine it with the textured natural stone. You can also highlight it with the artificial light falling onto it. This will give a warm effect to your space.

The combination will easily blend with your space and enhance the look of it.

TRY IT WITH ACCESSORIES

Accessorising any space is a great option to add a touch of freshness into it whether it is bold artwork on the wall or vibrant viva magenta console, it will easily blend with the neutral tone of your space and will intensify your space. It will be no doubt a statement piece as well as an inspiring one for your space.

FABRIC

Fabric can easily do wonders in uplifting any space and now with colour of the year, “Viva magenta” we can create magic whether it is on rug, accent cushions, table linen or bedding. It can enliven your space without overdoing it. The colour can easily transform the vibe of the space and will enhance the look.

There is nothing to be feared about the colour of the year. The colour in itself will enfold your space and will bring joy.