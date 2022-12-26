2022 jewelry trends followed by Bollywood actors that are setting the tone for 2023

Statement jewelry has been the thing of 2022. Keeping the outfits plain and accessorizing to add the extra oomph is what 2022 has been all about. These actresses have been trend setters for 2023 and we’re sure you’re up with them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra’s style is all about comfort. However, the actress had our eyebrows raised for setting a new trend with the underboob jewelry and it’s been on the wish list of a lot of people to try it out at least once. Priyanka wore that look so well that netizens couldn’t stop praising it.

Aditi Rao Hydari:

Elegant, charming & poised is her style statement. While the actress falls in love with blooms often, her undying love for layering jewelry pieces has been visible through the year. The love for layering has been seen in her on screen characters too. Want to learn how to layer it right? Aditi is here to rescue you.

Deepika Padukone:

Classy, chic & sexy is what Deepika Padukone’s style is all about. Animal faced statement necklaces have made it big this year & Deepika shows how to do it right her way. She is seen wearing a black solid pants suit, & let her jewelry do all the talking. Her Panther necklace stole the show.

Alia Bhatt:

While hoops have been in the game for a while, Alia has shown how to do it right with her fashion. Quirky, fun & comfortable is what describes Alia’s fashion. The actress has styled her hoops with multiple fits so effortlessly that we have already taken our notes.

Which trend are you taking with you in 2023?