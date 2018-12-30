2018 in pictures

These images capture the year gone by. KERALA FLOODS: Kerala faced the worst floods in nearly a century in August, leaving over 483 people dead, many missing and several displaced. One-sixth of the total population of Kerala was directly affected by the floods (PTI) Statue of Unity: The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was inaugurated in October. Located in Vadodara, it is 182 metres tall and has been built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. RBI VS GOVT: The furore over Raghuram Rajan’s exit had barely died down when the resignation of Urjit Patel as Reserve Bank governor sparked fresh speculation over relations between the government and the national institution. (EXPRESS PHOTO) METOO: The MeToo movement in India was sparked off by Tanushree Dutta, but it was editor-turned-minister MJ Akbar who became the ugly face of it in the country. A series of allegations against him resulted in his resignation. (PTI) THAI DRAMA: The rescue operation of 12 members of a junior football team and their coach trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand in June remained in news for weeks till divers found the teenagers’ group alive. (NYT) GAY SEX: Homosexuals in India got major relief from the Supreme Court on September 6, when the apex court ruled that the application of Section 377 to consensual homosexual sex between adults was unconstitutional, ‘irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary’ (Express photo) SAUDI CRISIS: The killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi triggered a diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the US. After the murder, President Donald Trump described it as the ‘worst cover-up in history’. However, he has persistently defended US trade ties with Saudi Arabia TRADE WARS: The US and China have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war as President Donald Trump tries to ensure ‘fair trade practice’ for America. In 2018, the US has imposed three rounds of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $250bn (AP) HISTORIC MEET: The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018 caught international attention even as the two sides agreed ‘to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula’ (AP) Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. HomeLIFESTYLE2018 in pictures