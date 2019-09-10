16-year-old boy receives congratulatory note from PM Narendra Modi! Here’s why

Priyavrata passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha and became the Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.

A 16-year-old boy named Priyavrata received a congratulatory note from PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 8. He received PM Modi’s appreciation for becoming the youngest student to pass the MahaPariksha examination. The young boy has passed 14-levels of Tenali Pariksha. Experts believe that is is a great deal to pass 14 levels of the MahaPariksha as it is all about Vedic knowledge.

PM Modi congratulated the boy reacting to a tweet mentioning the boy’s achievement. In reply to the tweet, PM Modi wrote “Excellent! Congratulations to Priyavrata for this accomplishment. His achievement will serve as a source of inspiration for many others around the nation!”

The tweet to which PM Modi replied had a poster by Chamu KrishnaShastry. The tweet by Chamu KrishnaShastry stated, “A 16-year-old boy created history on Sunday. Priyavrata, Son of Srimati Aparna and Sri DevadattaPatil achieved a feat while studying ‘Veda & Nyaya’ from his father. He studied all Vyakarana MahaGranthas from Sri MohanaSharma. The boy passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha and became the youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.”

The Tenali exam which is supported by the Indic Academy. This academy is like an open university where students live with their gurus in different parts of the country. The traditional ‘Griha-Gurukula’ system is followed by the institution for the teaching process. A written and oral examination is conducted twice a year and the students along with their gurus visit Tenali to take examinations. It is after a period of 5 to 6 years of study, the student takes a MahaPariksha under the supervision of Kanchi Mutt. Those students who clear this test get requisite recognition. Tenali Exams’ has evolved over time to become the prominent test for the study of Shastras.

According to the website of the Indic Academy, the Tenali exam has a stature, an aura, that can create awe, comparable to what a person in the West would call an ‘Ivy League institution’ or ‘Ox-bridge’.