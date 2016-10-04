15 days post Uri attack, Virender Sehwag makes sure you remember the names of the martyrs

Indian cricketer and now commentator as well Virender Sehwag is popular on Twitter for his humor and bowling replies to trollers.

Post the Uri attack on September 18, the nation has been reeling under fury with India also resorting to terror-talk against Pakistan finally. While it has led to simultaneous events, some demanding ban of Pakistani artistes in India and others but there is one man who chooses to laud the brave maryrs of the attack as India mourns 15 days to Uri attack.

Indian cricketer and now commentator as well Virender Sehwag is popular on Twitter for his humor and bowling replies to trollers. Time and again, Sehwag has proved that he is one patriotic man and he refuses to take anything against his nation.

15 days have passed.Its important to remember them&all those who have sacrificed their lives for India.Reply with names of jawans u remember pic.twitter.com/oNEtZlTspD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2016

He continously expresses his opnion including the most recent Baramulla attack, Sehwag on Monday night tweeted his salute to the jawans who lost their lives while battling against terrorsits in Uri. On September 18, armed terrorists had entered Army camp in Uri and fired leading to the death of 18 soldiers.

Sehwag tweeted the picture of the martyrs with the caption saying ”15 days have passed.Its important to remember them & all those who have sacrificed their lives for India. Reply with names of jawans u remember.”

And then just to encourage his fans and followers to respect the brave heart’s sarcifice by remembering their names, Sehwag went on a retweet spree. Fans kept memorising the name of the valiants and the nation kept getting prouder on them every passing second.