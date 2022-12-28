Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: Details

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched a range of devices for its fans. While the smartphone enthusiasts got the new Redmi K60 series and a new Speed Edition of Redmi Note 12 Pro, the company unveiled something for smart wearable lovers too. The company launched a Redmi Watch 3, a new Redmi Band 2 and Redmi Buds 4. All these devices are available for buying in China starting today.

The new Redmi Watch 3 is a successor to Redmi Band 2 and comes with some noteworthy upgrades. The smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 600nits. It has a square face with flat sides similar to most of the smart watches that we see today. It has an Always-On display, supports more than 200 watch faces and 121 different workout modes. Redmi Watch 3 can run for 12 days on a single charge. It has 24-hour SOS function and inbuilt GNSS chip for precise tracking. Other mentionable features include deep sleep tracking, SPO2 detector, heart rate monitor, calorie counter and women’s cycle tracker. The Redmi Watch 3 is priced at CNY499 (approx. Rs 5,932). It comes in Black or White colour models.

Redmi Band 2 is a follow up the Redmi Band which was launched in 2020. The new band sport a 1.47-inch screen which is 76 percent more than the Redmi Band. It comes with features like blood oxygen measurement, menstrual cycle tracker, and more than 30 exercise modes. The battery of the phone can last for up to six days on a single charge with heavy use and nearly 14 days upon normal use. The device is priced at CNY159 (approx Rs 1,900) and is available for buying in China.

Last on the list is Redmi Buds 4 Lite which is targeted at young users in China. The buds come with 12mm driver and offers up to 20 hours of battery life. It also offers smart noise reduction during calls. It is priced at CNY139 (approx Rs 1, 652).

