WhatsApp launches Communities feature: What is it, how to use, other details | Tech Tips

WhatsApp has finally announced the global launch of its much-awaited Communities feature. Popular messaging platform has started rolling out the feature and will soon be available to all users.

The company has reportedly worked on the feature for the past year and has been made available to select users since August.

What is this WhatsApp Community feature?



This feature will allow group admins to club multiple groups and manage them under a large parent group. This will open several new opportunities for the admin which will help him to easily coordinate and make work more flexible.

Where will this feature be available?

This feature will replace the camera tab on WhatsApp’s main screen. It will be a small tab present on the extreme left.

Here’s how you can set up a WhatsApp Community?

This feature has been rolled out for all users, but it will come to everyone in a phased manner.

In order to create a new community, iOS users will have to head to Menu while Android users will head over to New Chat from there find an option to create a Community.

After this, they can enter the name and description for a community and at the same time add a profile picture.

Inside this feature, you find the option to create new groups or even add pre-existing groups. In case you are an admin and handling multiple groups then you will have the option to add all the groups.

Speaking of availability, WhatsApp has mentioned that this feature will roll out to all its users in the coming months, meaning it will come out in a phased manner.

In order to get hold of this feature, users will have to update their WhatsApp app.

