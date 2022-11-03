Twitter under Elon Musk to give everyone an edit button for free, says report

Twitter last month released one of its most awaited features- the Edit button but it is currently not available for everyone. It has rolled out for three countries- Australia, Canada and New Zealand. According to a new Bloomberg report, the Twitter Edit Button will be available for everyone by November 7.

For the Edit button to be enabled for everyone will probably be the biggest revamp that could happen to the platform under Elon Musk.

For all those unknown about this feature, Twitter’s Edit button, as the name suggests, will help users make edits to the tweets once they are posted. However, the company will allow users to make only five edits within a time span of 30 minutes, going by how the feature works currently.

Once the tweet is edited, people will be able to see a dialogue box titled ‘Last edited’ as well as the original tweet and the edit history.

It is still to be seen whether the feature is rolled out globally and if it will bring along any rules and regulations.

Other than this, Elon Musk has confirmed that the company will soon be charging $8 every month from its users who want the verification checkmark, as part of the Twitter Blue model. Users will also get priority replies, the option to post long audio and videos and see half as many advertisements.

However, Elon Musk on Twitter clarified that this price won’t be the same for other countries as pricing “will vary as per purchasing power in countries.”

If rumours are to be believed, Elon Musk has reportedly given its employees a deadline of November 7 and if they don’t meet it then they will have to face the consequences.

This is not it. Twitter is also reportedly planning to put posting videos behind a paywall, the feature called ‘Paywalled Video’. Users will get access to this feature once they put a video in a tweet. After which they will have to pay a certain amount to take it forward.

