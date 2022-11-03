Twitter to allow users to put videos behind paywall and make money: Report

It has not been a week since Elon Musk acquired Twitter and he has already started implementing changes. The company has already confirmed that it will be charging money for verification check marks. Recently it was reported that Twitter users will have to pay for DMs as well.

As per a report by The Washington Post, it is reported that Twitter is reportedly looking at an option to allow users to post videos behind a paywall.

The feature will reportedly be called ‘Paywalled Video’ where users will be able to enable it once they add video content to the tweet. After which, they will be able to select from the pricing lists, which might be $1, $2, $5 or $10.

In terms of liking the tweet or viewing it, all Twitter users will have access regardless of whether they have paid.

It is expected that the feature might launch in the next one to two weeks. The report also claims that Twitter’s Product team has called this feature ‘high risk’. The team has mentioned reasons which could be related to the risks could be copyrighted content, creator/users trust issues and legal compliance.

If this new feature comes into place, it will mark a significant change as Twitter is a place known for publicly short thoughts, memes and more.

It is also still not clear if this feature was under development or considered before Elon Musk acquired Twitter or after his arrival.

This is not the only medium which will come under the paywall. Elon Musk recently confirmed that verification badges for an $8-a-month subscription could live as early as next week.

Other than this, the company is also planning to expand its access to the edit tweet function. The feature is currently only available to Twitter Blue users who pay $4.99 every month.

