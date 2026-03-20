In most professional settings, people are forced to divide their attention between listening and taking notes. There’s now a compact device that will help them stay fully present in conversations without worrying about missing any details. Zeno Weaver is an AI voice recorder that combines one-tap recording with instant AI transcription and automated summaries. It sticks onto your mobile device and records meetings, lectures and interviews, converts speech into text in multiple languages, and organises discussions into structured summaries using multiple templates. The gadget comes with a small screen on the front to notify users that the device has started recording.

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Professional Documentation

Users can convert conversations into more than 50 professional formats, including Minutes of Meeting, interview notes, blog drafts, video scripts and mind maps. The system runs on an AI engine powered by ChatGPT 4.0, allowing it to analyse discussions and present them in an organised format. There is multi mic noise cancellation that ensures a coherent and clear audio capture. The device has upto 40 hours of recording capacity along with a standby time of 40 days. There is 32GB of internal storage and connectivity support for Bluetooth 5.4 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Seamless Integration

Zeno Weaver works alongside the AI Recorder mobile app available on both Android and iOS, where users can access recordings, transcripts, and summaries in one place. Users also receive 300 minutes of free transcription every month. The platform supports features such as translation, file sharing and offline recording. For users who require extended features, there is a paid Pro Plan that offers unlimited transcription, advanced summary templates, cloud backup and multi-device access.

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Zeno Weaver features a slim MagSafe compatible design and free leather case for added convenience. It is a must-have gadget for those who regularly attend meetings and discussions.

SPECIFICATIONS

Support calls (WhatsApp), online meetings, AI intelligent recordings

Memory: 32GB

Bluetooth 5.4, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support

40 hours of recording capacity

470mAh, 4.35V battery

Estimated street price: Rs 11,816 (Amazon)